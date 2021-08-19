From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
WorkWeek 8-19-21 On The Case Of Major Tillery & Labor & The Fight Against Covid At CCSF
WorkWeek covers the case of Major Tillery who provided legal advise to Mumia Abu-Jamal. It also covers the fight against covid at San Francisco City College.
WorkWeek 8-19-21 On The Case Of Major Tillery & Labor & The Fight Against Covid At CCSF
WorkWeek looks at the case of Major Tillery who helped prisoners including Mumia Abu-Jamal with their legal questions. We talk civil rights attorney Rachel Wolkenstein and Tillery's daughter Kamillah Iddeen about the case and who Major Tillery is. Kamilah Id-Deen is the 3rd daughter and 6th child of Major Tillery. She is a registered nurse, with 2 Daisy nominations and a mother of 2 daughters teenage girls. An advocate to help her father gain freedom and a voice behind the prison walls, helping to bring attention to neglect within the prison system when they gave my father a diagnosis of cancer without a biopsy or proper imaging. Giving voice to bringing attention to the mistreatment of my father for standing up for other inmates mistreatment and Major received retaliation from DOC, cut off from family, and transfer to another facility without being able to notify family. Had to make noise when father was sick with Covid he kept telling physician he was short of breath It took over a week with phone calls from her to test him. He was put on antibiotics for bronchitis when he had covid. She recieved push back from medical staff daily when checking on her father during his isolation period. Only one member of the medical staff treated me with kindness according to Kamillah Iddeen.
Rachel Wolkenstein is a political activist, an attorney who has spent almost 50 years challenging the U.S. racist and class-drivien criminal injustice system. Since 1987 advocating for Mumia Abu-Jamal, co-counsel during the post-conviction proceedings from 1995-1999 in charge of investigation, bringing forward new evidence of the state frame-up and Mumia's innocens. In the fall of 2014, at Mumia's request she began working with Major Tillery, who was just transferred from over 20 years in solitary confinement into general population, She has worked with Major Tillery since then, investigating his case and helping him bring pro se actions in the PA state court and now in federal court -- with proof of the fact that the prosecutors and police manufactured the evidence against him. She continues with Major Tillery fighting for his exoneration and release from prison, where he is in the 38th year of his life imprisonment without parole. They report that Tillery was retaliated against for giving legal advise to Mumia and other prisoners.
Next WorkWeek hears about the fight to protect students, faculty and staff at San Francisco City College from covid. Teachers, public health advocates and Cal-OSHA safety engineer Charles Rachlis discuss what it takes to make a school and other indoor facilities safe. They also report on the role of AFT 2121 leadership in this fight.
Additional media;
Justice For Major Tillery
https://www.justiceformajortillery.org
Freedom for Major Tillery! End his Life Imprisonment!
https://www.change.org/p/philadelphia-district-attorney-larry-krasner-freedom-for-major-tillery-end-his-life-imprisonment-ca598a4e-ad98-473e-ae80-d1fbed8f8535
Covid Protections Demanded At CCSF Press Conference "This Is A Life & Death Question”!
https://youtu.be/f2JLcaVHD6c
Stop Privatization & Union Busting! Protest At CCSF Board Pres. Shanell Williams Summer Soirée
https://youtu.be/21oYXUMCbQY
Destruction & Privatization of San Francisco’s Working Class Community College
https://youtu.be/aHtOKqAbZls
A Teachers Union Against Itself
Organized Labor and the Crisis at City College of San Francisco
https://monthlyreview.org/2017/04/01/a-teachers-union-against-itself/
SF CCSF Students Protest Class Cuts & March To Board Trustee Temprano's House To Oppose Layoffs
https://youtu.be/DwHh9tCrFVg
CCSF HEAT-CCSF Collective Report Card & Privatization Of Community Colleges
https://youtu.be/PLxMQibw8bU
Stop The Closure of CCSF Ft. Mason & Other Campuses & Classes At SF Community College
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUlfNdGgUVY
Community Colleges Under Attack, Working People & The Right To Higher Education, Racism & Capitalism
https://youtu.be/0hjRt8kcV-s
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow(at)gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong
WorkWeek looks at the case of Major Tillery who helped prisoners including Mumia Abu-Jamal with their legal questions. We talk civil rights attorney Rachel Wolkenstein and Tillery's daughter Kamillah Iddeen about the case and who Major Tillery is. Kamilah Id-Deen is the 3rd daughter and 6th child of Major Tillery. She is a registered nurse, with 2 Daisy nominations and a mother of 2 daughters teenage girls. An advocate to help her father gain freedom and a voice behind the prison walls, helping to bring attention to neglect within the prison system when they gave my father a diagnosis of cancer without a biopsy or proper imaging. Giving voice to bringing attention to the mistreatment of my father for standing up for other inmates mistreatment and Major received retaliation from DOC, cut off from family, and transfer to another facility without being able to notify family. Had to make noise when father was sick with Covid he kept telling physician he was short of breath It took over a week with phone calls from her to test him. He was put on antibiotics for bronchitis when he had covid. She recieved push back from medical staff daily when checking on her father during his isolation period. Only one member of the medical staff treated me with kindness according to Kamillah Iddeen.
Rachel Wolkenstein is a political activist, an attorney who has spent almost 50 years challenging the U.S. racist and class-drivien criminal injustice system. Since 1987 advocating for Mumia Abu-Jamal, co-counsel during the post-conviction proceedings from 1995-1999 in charge of investigation, bringing forward new evidence of the state frame-up and Mumia's innocens. In the fall of 2014, at Mumia's request she began working with Major Tillery, who was just transferred from over 20 years in solitary confinement into general population, She has worked with Major Tillery since then, investigating his case and helping him bring pro se actions in the PA state court and now in federal court -- with proof of the fact that the prosecutors and police manufactured the evidence against him. She continues with Major Tillery fighting for his exoneration and release from prison, where he is in the 38th year of his life imprisonment without parole. They report that Tillery was retaliated against for giving legal advise to Mumia and other prisoners.
Next WorkWeek hears about the fight to protect students, faculty and staff at San Francisco City College from covid. Teachers, public health advocates and Cal-OSHA safety engineer Charles Rachlis discuss what it takes to make a school and other indoor facilities safe. They also report on the role of AFT 2121 leadership in this fight.
Additional media;
Justice For Major Tillery
https://www.justiceformajortillery.org
Freedom for Major Tillery! End his Life Imprisonment!
https://www.change.org/p/philadelphia-district-attorney-larry-krasner-freedom-for-major-tillery-end-his-life-imprisonment-ca598a4e-ad98-473e-ae80-d1fbed8f8535
Covid Protections Demanded At CCSF Press Conference "This Is A Life & Death Question”!
https://youtu.be/f2JLcaVHD6c
Stop Privatization & Union Busting! Protest At CCSF Board Pres. Shanell Williams Summer Soirée
https://youtu.be/21oYXUMCbQY
Destruction & Privatization of San Francisco’s Working Class Community College
https://youtu.be/aHtOKqAbZls
A Teachers Union Against Itself
Organized Labor and the Crisis at City College of San Francisco
https://monthlyreview.org/2017/04/01/a-teachers-union-against-itself/
SF CCSF Students Protest Class Cuts & March To Board Trustee Temprano's House To Oppose Layoffs
https://youtu.be/DwHh9tCrFVg
CCSF HEAT-CCSF Collective Report Card & Privatization Of Community Colleges
https://youtu.be/PLxMQibw8bU
Stop The Closure of CCSF Ft. Mason & Other Campuses & Classes At SF Community College
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUlfNdGgUVY
Community Colleges Under Attack, Working People & The Right To Higher Education, Racism & Capitalism
https://youtu.be/0hjRt8kcV-s
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow(at)gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network