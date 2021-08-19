



We are a concerned group of local people organizing to protect the ecology, cultural heritage and sacredness of Juristac, which includes this site at Betabel. We are acting in support of the Amah Mutsun and this critical indigenous land and environmental corridor.



San Benito County voters rejected a development proposed at this location during a referendum in 2020, but legal loopholes are allowing current construction activities to move ahead without environmental review or tribal consultation. This area is ecologically sensitive and culturally and spiritually significant - continuing development could result in the destruction of Indigenous cultural sites if we don’t act.



We must seize this opportunity to honor and respect sacred and environmentally sensitive Indigenous lands at Betabel, before it’s too late. Help us bring public attention to this issue and call on the developer to stop all construction and earthmoving now!



WHERE: Highway 101 Overpass at Betabel Exit - 40mi South of San Jose

Parking available on Y Road - see picture below

Highway 101 Exit 349 • 36°54'16.9"N 121°33'24.0"W

San Benito County near the Santa Clara County line

The ongoing earthmoving and construction is taking place at 0 Betabel Road, a part of Juristac known as Betabel. The land is currently private property. We do not plan on entering or interfering with the construction site.



WHEN: Friday August 20, 4-6PM!

4PM sign-making

5PM speakers and short march

Please plan for traffic & arrive by 5PM if possible, so we can show our strength for any media present



WHAT TO BRING: Water • Snacks • Mask • Signs • Sun protection

See here for suggested sign slogans!

We welcome snacks and water for yourself or to share

Hats with chin straps recommended for the wind!



FOR MORE INFO & TO STAY INVOLVED:

Facebook & Instagram

Website:

Email:

RSVP: bit.ly/BetabelRSVP



