top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Santa Cruz Indymedia | South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 8/20/2021
Protest to Stop Desecration at Mutsun Sacred Site of Juristac
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday August 20
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSouth Bay Indigenous Solidarity
Location Details
Highway 101 Exit 349 (36°54'16.9"N 121°33'24.0"W)
Please join us this Friday, August 20, from 4-6PM to protest against the ongoing desecration of this sacred site and critical wildlife migration corridor. We will be gathering at Y Road at 4PM for signmaking, followed by a rally and short march at 5PM.

We are a concerned group of local people organizing to protect the ecology, cultural heritage and sacredness of Juristac, which includes this site at Betabel. We are acting in support of the Amah Mutsun and this critical indigenous land and environmental corridor.

San Benito County voters rejected a development proposed at this location during a referendum in 2020, but legal loopholes are allowing current construction activities to move ahead without environmental review or tribal consultation. This area is ecologically sensitive and culturally and spiritually significant - continuing development could result in the destruction of Indigenous cultural sites if we don’t act.

We must seize this opportunity to honor and respect sacred and environmentally sensitive Indigenous lands at Betabel, before it’s too late. Help us bring public attention to this issue and call on the developer to stop all construction and earthmoving now!

WHERE: Highway 101 Overpass at Betabel Exit - 40mi South of San Jose
Parking available on Y Road - see picture below
Highway 101 Exit 349 • 36°54'16.9"N 121°33'24.0"W
San Benito County near the Santa Clara County line
The ongoing earthmoving and construction is taking place at 0 Betabel Road, a part of Juristac known as Betabel. The land is currently private property. We do not plan on entering or interfering with the construction site.

WHEN: Friday August 20, 4-6PM!
4PM sign-making
5PM speakers and short march
Please plan for traffic & arrive by 5PM if possible, so we can show our strength for any media present

WHAT TO BRING: Water • Snacks • Mask • Signs • Sun protection
See here for suggested sign slogans!
We welcome snacks and water for yourself or to share
Hats with chin straps recommended for the wind!

FOR MORE INFO & TO STAY INVOLVED:
Facebook & Instagram
Website: http://www.indigenoussolidarity.org, to be ready soon!
Email: indigenoussolidarity [at] protonmail.com
RSVP: bit.ly/BetabelRSVP

Hope to See You There & Please Share Widely!
sm_betabel_820_revised.jpeg
original image (1650x1275)
Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 19th, 2021 4:01 PM
§
by South Bay Indigenous Solidarity
Thursday Aug 19th, 2021 4:01 PM
sm_screen_shot_2021-08-16_at_1.13.46_pm.jpg
original image (724x602)
Protest Location
§
by South Bay Indigenous Solidarity
Thursday Aug 19th, 2021 4:01 PM
sm_screen_shot_2021-08-16_at_1.16.13_pm.jpg
original image (479x569)
Close-Up of Protest Location
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 217.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code