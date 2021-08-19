From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Cal Recall Impacts Nation; Repub Elder's Anti-Pregnant Workers
The Sept 14 Governor Recall will drag the US government and economy to the reactionary, economic deep hole of Nazi Trump if it succeeds. The Trump Republican Larry Elder wants female employees to be required to notify their employer when they plan to get pregnant. He is also anti-mask and anti-vaccine in this COVID19 pandemic. This is not about the Democrats; this is about our lives.
The Sept 14 Governor Recall will drag the US government and economy to the reactionary, economic deep hole of Nazi Trump if it succeeds. The Trump Republican Larry Elder wants female employees to be required to notify their employer when they plan to get pregnant. He is also anti-mask and anti-vaccine in this COVID19 pandemic. This is not about the Democrats; this is about our lives.
Since California has the most population of any state in the union at 40 million people, we produce the most food of any state and our $3.1 trillion economy is the fifth largest economy in the world, making California a bellwether state, we have the responsibility and urgency to vote No on the Recall with all deliberate speed.
The impact of the Sept 14 Governor Recall election is fully described at
https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/18/opinions/california-recall-most-important-election-mitchell/index.html, updated 8/19/21
Anti-abortion, anti-women Trump Republican frontrunner Larry Elder wants female employees to tell their employer when they plan to get pregnant because he claims it increases employer costs, better known as tax writeoffs, although this is completely illegal. See https://www.huffpost.com/entry/california-recall-newsom-elder-faulconer_n_611db3c6e4b0c69681049989 8/18/21
His other anti-women, anti-abortion statements are:
Sexism: “Women know less than men about political issues, economics, and current events.”
Abortion: “I believe abortion is murder.” Calls for prosecuting women who have an abortion.
Women are at least 51% of California's population and our No on Recall vote must send a message to the nation that any attacks on women are always rejected overwhelmingly.
You can vote by mail every day from today through Sept 14, from the comfort of your home since all registered voters have received a vote by mail ballot. Just answer Question 1, No on the Recall, put the ballot in the envelope, seal, sign and complete the envelope and mail it as quickly as possible.
You can alternatively deliver your vote by mail ballot to your County Registrar any weekday usually between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Election Day. In San Francisco, you can deliver your ballot as follows at City Hall, Civic Center, Van Ness and McAllister, Civic Center or Van Ness Metro Stations:
Beginning August 16, the City Hall Voting Center will be open for voting and ballot drop-off as follows:
Every weekday (except Labor Day, September 6), from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The last two weekends (September 4-5 and September 11–12), from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On Election Day (Tuesday, September 14), from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
From: https://sfelections.sfgov.org/vote-voting-center
The life you save will be your own. Vote No on the Recall today, do not delay.
