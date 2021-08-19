Cal Recall Impacts Nation; Repub Elder's Anti-Pregnant Workers by 27 Days to Go

Thursday Aug 19th, 2021 9:16 AM

The Sept 14 Governor Recall will drag the US government and economy to the reactionary, economic deep hole of Nazi Trump if it succeeds. The Trump Republican Larry Elder wants female employees to be required to notify their employer when they plan to get pregnant. He is also anti-mask and anti-vaccine in this COVID19 pandemic. This is not about the Democrats; this is about our lives.