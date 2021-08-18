Biden, Sanders & LGBTQ+ Oppose Republican Recall by Barricades Time

Wednesday Aug 18th, 2021 9:48 PM

Pres. Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders and LGBTQ+ are all strongly in opposition to the Republican Recall of Governor Newsom, set for Sept 14, with vote by mail ballots received by all registered voters. Do your part to save our state and Vote No on the Recall Today.