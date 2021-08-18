From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Government & Elections
Biden, Sanders & LGBTQ+ Oppose Republican Recall
Pres. Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders and LGBTQ+ are all strongly in opposition to the Republican Recall of Governor Newsom, set for Sept 14, with vote by mail ballots received by all registered voters. Do your part to save our state and Vote No on the Recall Today.
Pres. Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders and LGBTQ+ are all strongly in opposition to the Republican Recall of Governor Newsom, set for Sept 14, with vote by mail ballots received by all registered voters. Do your part to save our state and Vote No on the Recall Today.
From: https://stoptherepublicanrecall.com/opponents/
President Joe Biden: “Governor Gavin Newsom is leading California through unprecedented crises—he’s a key partner in fighting the pandemic and helping build our economy back better. To keep him on the job, registered voters should vote no on the recall election by 9/14 and keep California moving forward.”
Senator Bernie Sanders: “Right-wing Republicans in CA are trying to recall Gavin Newsom for the crime of telling people to wear masks and for listening to scientists during COVID. Extremist Republicans have done enough to undermine democracy already. We must all unite to oppose the recall in California.”
The LGBTQ+ community is doing phone banking to get out the vote against the Republican Recall. The organizations participating in the phone banking are Equality California, California Democratic Party, CDP LGBTQ Caucus, HONOR PAC, Stonewall Democratic Club, Stonewall Young Democrats, Alice B. Toklas Democratic Club, Harvey Milk Democratic Club, East Bay Stonewall Democratic Club, Sacramento Stonewall Democratic Club and Lavender Democrats OC.
See https://www.losangelesblade.com/2021/08/16/newsom-though-we-defeated-trump-we-didnt-defeat-trumpism/
The leading Trump Republican who threatens to replace Gavin Newsom is millionaire lawyer talk show host Larry Elder, who is anti-masking, anti-vaccination, anti-minimum wage, anti-abortion, anti-women's equality and anti-LGBTQ+. His many anti-LGBTQ+ statements may be found at https://www.losangelesblade.com/2021/08/06/recall-support-grows-anti-lgbtq-radio-host-leads-newsoms-opponents/
Just as the disastrous response to COVID19 by Nazi Trump was the key issue in electing Pres. Biden in November 2020, so too is the response to COVID19 by Governor Newsom, with his SUPPORT of masks and vaccines, key to defeating the Republican Recall. If Trump Republican Elder, who is leading among the replacement candidates with 23% of the vote, is allowed to replace Newsom, California will be faced with the death cult promoted by Governor Abbott of Texas and Governor DeSantis of Florida who oppose masks and vaccines, causing acrimony and death in our state.
YOU CANNOT BE NEUTRAL ON A MOVING TRAIN. All of your disputes with the Democrats are IRRELEVANT IN THIS RECALL. This is not about Newsom; this is about OUR LIVES. Mark your ballot No on Recall today, put it in the envelope, seal, sign and complete the envelope, and mail it today because THE LIVES WE SAVE WILL BE OUR OWN.
WE ARE NOW ON THE FREEDOM TRAIN with the message to all 40 million Californians that it is BARRICADES TIME TO SAVE OUR STATE BY VOTING NO ON THE RECALL ANY DAY FROM NOW UNTIL SEPTEMBER 14, 2021.
From: https://stoptherepublicanrecall.com/opponents/
President Joe Biden: “Governor Gavin Newsom is leading California through unprecedented crises—he’s a key partner in fighting the pandemic and helping build our economy back better. To keep him on the job, registered voters should vote no on the recall election by 9/14 and keep California moving forward.”
Senator Bernie Sanders: “Right-wing Republicans in CA are trying to recall Gavin Newsom for the crime of telling people to wear masks and for listening to scientists during COVID. Extremist Republicans have done enough to undermine democracy already. We must all unite to oppose the recall in California.”
The LGBTQ+ community is doing phone banking to get out the vote against the Republican Recall. The organizations participating in the phone banking are Equality California, California Democratic Party, CDP LGBTQ Caucus, HONOR PAC, Stonewall Democratic Club, Stonewall Young Democrats, Alice B. Toklas Democratic Club, Harvey Milk Democratic Club, East Bay Stonewall Democratic Club, Sacramento Stonewall Democratic Club and Lavender Democrats OC.
See https://www.losangelesblade.com/2021/08/16/newsom-though-we-defeated-trump-we-didnt-defeat-trumpism/
The leading Trump Republican who threatens to replace Gavin Newsom is millionaire lawyer talk show host Larry Elder, who is anti-masking, anti-vaccination, anti-minimum wage, anti-abortion, anti-women's equality and anti-LGBTQ+. His many anti-LGBTQ+ statements may be found at https://www.losangelesblade.com/2021/08/06/recall-support-grows-anti-lgbtq-radio-host-leads-newsoms-opponents/
Just as the disastrous response to COVID19 by Nazi Trump was the key issue in electing Pres. Biden in November 2020, so too is the response to COVID19 by Governor Newsom, with his SUPPORT of masks and vaccines, key to defeating the Republican Recall. If Trump Republican Elder, who is leading among the replacement candidates with 23% of the vote, is allowed to replace Newsom, California will be faced with the death cult promoted by Governor Abbott of Texas and Governor DeSantis of Florida who oppose masks and vaccines, causing acrimony and death in our state.
YOU CANNOT BE NEUTRAL ON A MOVING TRAIN. All of your disputes with the Democrats are IRRELEVANT IN THIS RECALL. This is not about Newsom; this is about OUR LIVES. Mark your ballot No on Recall today, put it in the envelope, seal, sign and complete the envelope, and mail it today because THE LIVES WE SAVE WILL BE OUR OWN.
WE ARE NOW ON THE FREEDOM TRAIN with the message to all 40 million Californians that it is BARRICADES TIME TO SAVE OUR STATE BY VOTING NO ON THE RECALL ANY DAY FROM NOW UNTIL SEPTEMBER 14, 2021.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network