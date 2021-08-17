Join Community Bridges and SafeRX Santa Cruz County for a community event in observance of international overdose awareness day 2021. The event will include speakers and personal stories about overdose and what we can do as a community to prevent it.
Narcan supplies will be available at this event.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Drug War | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 8/31/2021
|International Overdose Awareness Day 2021
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday August 31
|Time
|4:30 PM - 4:30 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Community Bridges / Puentes De La Comunidad
|Location Details
|Community Bridges, 519 Main St, Watsonville
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2955861328...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 17th, 2021 11:35 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network