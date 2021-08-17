Homeless Encampment Razed by the City of Fresno by Peter Maiden

Tuesday Aug 17th, 2021 11:02 PM

On August 6, the City of Fresno razed a large homeless encampment by Highway 99. Below is how it looked in its last moments.

Thousands are homeless in Fresno. Money is coming in for the city to deal with the problem. Mayor Jerry Dyer wants the public to think he is making the effort to solve the crisis. A few of the folks at this camp were moved to shelter. Many more just moved on.