The Uhuru Solidarity Movement is holding a volunteer banner painting day to build for the March for Reparations to African people. Everyone is welcome to join us, and no previous painting experience is needed. Join us Saturday Aug. 21 for a fun afternoon of painting for reparations!
The mission of the Uhuru Solidarity Movement is to build the movement for reparations to the black community by organizing white people to stand in solidarity with African liberation. USM works under the leadership of the African People’s Socialist Party.
Email oakland [at] uhurusolidarity.org with any questions.
|Date
|Saturday August 21
|Time
|3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Uhuru Solidarity Movement
|oakland [at] uhurusolidarity.org
|Location Details
|Astro Park (1210 Lakeshore Avenue Oakland, CA 94610)
|
For more event information: http://usmoaklandbannerpainting.eventbrite...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 17th, 2021 8:31 PM
