From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Immigrant Rights
DACA Is Not Enough - Citizenship For All Multi-city Rally
CITIZENSHIP FOR ALL IMMIGRANTS NOW! The Rally was held Tuesday August 17th. In Santa Cruz, CA. at the Town Clock in downtown.
The group is demanding a permanent solution and the passage of citizenship for all now!
I was only able to stop by the rally for a few minutes due to other commitments. I arrived shortly after 11 am. to find about a dozen or so people, though others were arriving as I had to leave. Here are a few photos that I was able to take in the short time I was there. These photos were taken at the rally before they were to march to Jimmy Panetta's office.
"United We Dream!"
I was only able to stop by the rally for a few minutes due to other commitments. I arrived shortly after 11 am. to find about a dozen or so people, though others were arriving as I had to leave. Here are a few photos that I was able to take in the short time I was there. These photos were taken at the rally before they were to march to Jimmy Panetta's office.
"United We Dream!"
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network