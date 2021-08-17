DACA Is Not Enough - Citizenship For All Multi-city Rally sunclan007 [at] yahoo.com)

Tuesday Aug 17th, 2021 6:02 PM by AutumnSun

CITIZENSHIP FOR ALL IMMIGRANTS NOW! The Rally was held Tuesday August 17th. In Santa Cruz, CA. at the Town Clock in downtown.

The group is demanding a permanent solution and the passage of citizenship for all now!



I was only able to stop by the rally for a few minutes due to other commitments. I arrived shortly after 11 am. to find about a dozen or so people, though others were arriving as I had to leave. Here are a few photos that I was able to take in the short time I was there. These photos were taken at the rally before they were to march to Jimmy Panetta's office.



"United We Dream!"

