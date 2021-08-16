top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers
Covid Protections Demanded At CCSF Press Conference "This Is A Life & Death Question”!
by Labor Video Project
Monday Aug 16th, 2021 10:51 PM
A press conference was held to report on the serious health and safety issues from covid that are threatened if students, faculty and staff return to work without proper education and procedures including testing, masks and vaccinations.
sm_img_1121.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
San Francisco City College administrators are refusing to properly protect students, faculty and staff who are coming back to school on the campuses according to speakers at a press conference
held on 8/16/21. The event which was sponsored by the Higher Education Action Team HEAT had faculty, a Trustee John Rizzo, community members and Cal-OSHA industrial hygienist Charles Rachlis speaking in a personal capacity.

§Where Is Covid Testing At CCSF?
by Labor Video Project
Monday Aug 16th, 2021 10:51 PM
sm_img_1125.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Despite getting over $51 million in Covid funding from the Federal and State government the CCSF administration have refused to use this funding for testing incoming faculty, students and staff in deadly danger. They also have not done proper renovation to protect the air ventilation which is required to protect from covid.
https://youtu.be/f2JLcaVHD6c
§CCSF Students Face Continued Debt To Go To College
by Labor Video Project
Monday Aug 16th, 2021 10:51 PM
sm_img_1118.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The working class students at CCSF are forced to go into debt by the capitalists who run the economic system. The Lumina Foundation and other billionaire run privatizers are running the California Community College system.
https://youtu.be/f2JLcaVHD6c
