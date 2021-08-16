From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Covid Protections Demanded At CCSF Press Conference "This Is A Life & Death Question”!
A press conference was held to report on the serious health and safety issues from covid that are threatened if students, faculty and staff return to work without proper education and procedures including testing, masks and vaccinations.
San Francisco City College administrators are refusing to properly protect students, faculty and staff who are coming back to school on the campuses according to speakers at a press conference
held on 8/16/21. The event which was sponsored by the Higher Education Action Team HEAT had faculty, a Trustee John Rizzo, community members and Cal-OSHA industrial hygienist Charles Rachlis speaking in a personal capacity.
Additional Media:
Stop Privatization & Union Busting! Protest At CCSF Board Pres. Shanell Williams Summer Soirée
https://youtu.be/21oYXUMCbQY
Destruction & Privatization of San Francisco’s Working Class Community College
https://youtu.be/aHtOKqAbZls
A Teachers Union Against Itself
Organized Labor and the Crisis at City College of San Francisco
https://monthlyreview.org/2017/04/01/a-teachers-union-against-itself/
SF CCSF Students Protest Class Cuts & March To Board Trustee Temprano's House To Oppose Layoffs
https://youtu.be/DwHh9tCrFVg
CCSF HEAT-CCSF Collective Report Card & Privatization Of Community Colleges
https://youtu.be/PLxMQibw8bU
Stop The Closure of CCSF Ft. Mason & Other Campuses & Classes At SF Community College
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUlfNdGgUVY
Community Colleges Under Attack, Working People & The Right To Higher Education, Racism & Capitalism
https://youtu.be/0hjRt8kcV-s
CCSF Art Students Do Art & MusicTo Save Ft. Mason & Stop Privatization Of Balboa Reservoir
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3jdKvOHzls
Protest To Stop The Destruction of CCSF Through Elimination of ESL, Shuttering of Campuses, Privatization & Union Busting
https://youtu.be/GzGEZRrOWqY
Stop The Cuts! Hundreds of CCSF Students & Faculty Protest 300 Class Cuts AT BOT Meet-SF & CA Demos Lead The Attack On Public Education
https://youtu.be/7ohpgRD_cOg
CCSF Board Of Trustees At Meeting All Support Chancellor Rocha Cuts & Union Busting
https://youtu.be/2uwdqug6Ii4
AFT 2121 CCSF Faculty Speak Out On Rocha Budget Cuts & Public Education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DCjhCG0wunc
Students, Faculty & Community Demand STOP The CUTS At CCSF With Funeral
https://youtu.be/2caDc_WN60g
Shooting Yourself In The Foot & Increasing Executive Salaries At CCSF By Chancellor Rocha
https://youtu.be/3esO55xUlp8
Speak-out On Privatization of Balboa Reservoir For Developers Which Threatens SF City College
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SbeRvY-HRhY
BUSTING up CCSF! CCSF Chancellor, Bd President & Bd Majority Wrecking City College
https://youtu.be/pizpoBQcQuQ
The Downsizing & Privatization Of CCSF "Vision 2025" & The Secret Illegal CCSF Board Meetings
https://youtu.be/JhDq_BakeQo
Privatization and Destruction of CCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SnDjK5RAkes&;t=2s
Build The PAEC NOW! Stop The Privatization & Developers Rip-off Scam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkGMe_w6JaU
Conflicts of Interest, CCSF &The Attack On Public Education Privatization With Kathy Carroll
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ux4mRloWBEA&t=3s
Public Education, Privatization, Corruption And The
Destruction Of Our Schools
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_eu5u70tTE
"Are You Out Of Your Minds"? AFT 2121 Faculty Challenge CCSF Board On Mark Rocha Appointment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CEZpOS8p4gQ
For more information:
HEAT
SFCityCollegeHEAT(at)gmail.com
https://www.ccsfheat.org
