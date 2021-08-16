A press conference was held to report on the serious health and safety issues from covid that are threatened if students, faculty and staff return to work without proper education and procedures including testing, masks and vaccinations.

San Francisco City College administrators are refusing to properly protect students, faculty and staff who are coming back to school on the campuses according to speakers at a press conferenceheld on 8/16/21. The event which was sponsored by the Higher Education Action Team HEAT had faculty, a Trustee John Rizzo, community members and Cal-OSHA industrial hygienist Charles Rachlis speaking in a personal capacity.Additional Media:Stop Privatization & Union Busting! Protest At CCSF Board Pres. Shanell Williams Summer SoiréeDestruction & Privatization of San Francisco’s Working Class Community CollegeA Teachers Union Against ItselfOrganized Labor and the Crisis at City College of San FranciscoSF CCSF Students Protest Class Cuts & March To Board Trustee Temprano's House To Oppose LayoffsCCSF HEAT-CCSF Collective Report Card & Privatization Of Community CollegesStop The Closure of CCSF Ft. Mason & Other Campuses & Classes At SF Community CollegeCommunity Colleges Under Attack, Working People & The Right To Higher Education, Racism & CapitalismCCSF Art Students Do Art & MusicTo Save Ft. Mason & Stop Privatization Of Balboa ReservoirProtest To Stop The Destruction of CCSF Through Elimination of ESL, Shuttering of Campuses, Privatization & Union BustingStop The Cuts! Hundreds of CCSF Students & Faculty Protest 300 Class Cuts AT BOT Meet-SF & CA Demos Lead The Attack On Public EducationCCSF Board Of Trustees At Meeting All Support Chancellor Rocha Cuts & Union BustingAFT 2121 CCSF Faculty Speak Out On Rocha Budget Cuts & Public EducationStudents, Faculty & Community Demand STOP The CUTS At CCSF With FuneralShooting Yourself In The Foot & Increasing Executive Salaries At CCSF By Chancellor RochaSpeak-out On Privatization of Balboa Reservoir For Developers Which Threatens SF City CollegeBUSTING up CCSF! CCSF Chancellor, Bd President & Bd Majority Wrecking City CollegeThe Downsizing & Privatization Of CCSF "Vision 2025" & The Secret Illegal CCSF Board MeetingsPrivatization and Destruction of CCSFBuild The PAEC NOW! Stop The Privatization & Developers Rip-off ScamConflicts of Interest, CCSF &The Attack On Public Education Privatization With Kathy CarrollPublic Education, Privatization, Corruption And TheDestruction Of Our Schools"Are You Out Of Your Minds"? AFT 2121 Faculty Challenge CCSF Board On Mark Rocha AppointmentFor more information:HEATSFCityCollegeHEAT(at)gmail.com