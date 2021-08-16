



August 19, 2021 @ 4 PM PT



Dolores Park, Dolores St and 19th St, San Francisco, CA



RSVP:



This event is part of a nationwide day of action:





On this national day of action as thousands of people throughout the country are calling on our members of Congress to seal the deal and pass the biggest and boldest climate and care infrastructure bill in history. We can fund climate solutions, grow the care economy, fight inequality, and create green jobs.



We will be painting a large mural at Dolores Park, sending a message to Speaker Pelosi that we demand bold action nowl. Come meet Sunrise Movement Bay Area and CA GND Coalition members at the park and take action with us!





What’s at stake in this moment?



August 2021 will mark the eighth month of a Democratic Congress and White House without meaningful federal climate legislation. Right now, Congress has a chance to deliver on their promise of climate action for the people.



This August, Congress is finalizing a big infrastructure deal – through a unique process called “budget reconciliation.” That means Democrats in Congress have an opportunity to pass bold investment without being blocked by Republicans. Let’s do it!



Congress has indicated the overall budget reconciliation package will be up to $3.5T of investment. Now is the time to tell our Members of Congress that 1) we want to see them fight to invest every dollar in the people – no cuts! and 2) we need them to protect investments in climate solutions, care, jobs, and justice.





Calling on Congress to #SealTheDeal for Climate, Care, Jobs and Justice!



