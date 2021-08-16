top
San Francisco Art Mural Action: #SealTheDeal for Climate, Jobs, Care & Justice
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday August 19
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSunrise Movement Bay Area and CA GND
Location Details
Dolores Park, Dolores St and 19th St, San Francisco, CA

Wear a mask. Please follow all current COVID safety guidelines: https://covid19.ca.gov/
Join us in San Francisco for the Nationwide #SealTheDeal Day of Action.

August 19, 2021 @ 4 PM PT

Dolores Park, Dolores St and 19th St, San Francisco, CA

RSVP: https://gnd.actionkit.com/event/sealthedeal-day-action/27/?source=map&akid=

This event is part of a nationwide day of action: https://www.greennewdealnetwork.org/


On this national day of action as thousands of people throughout the country are calling on our members of Congress to seal the deal and pass the biggest and boldest climate and care infrastructure bill in history. We can fund climate solutions, grow the care economy, fight inequality, and create green jobs.

We will be painting a large mural at Dolores Park, sending a message to Speaker Pelosi that we demand bold action nowl. Come meet Sunrise Movement Bay Area and CA GND Coalition members at the park and take action with us!


What’s at stake in this moment?

August 2021 will mark the eighth month of a Democratic Congress and White House without meaningful federal climate legislation. Right now, Congress has a chance to deliver on their promise of climate action for the people.

This August, Congress is finalizing a big infrastructure deal – through a unique process called “budget reconciliation.” That means Democrats in Congress have an opportunity to pass bold investment without being blocked by Republicans. Let’s do it!

Congress has indicated the overall budget reconciliation package will be up to $3.5T of investment. Now is the time to tell our Members of Congress that 1) we want to see them fight to invest every dollar in the people – no cuts! and 2) we need them to protect investments in climate solutions, care, jobs, and justice.


Calling on Congress to #SealTheDeal for Climate, Care, Jobs and Justice!

If we don’t move quickly, we’ll lose this opportunity and abandon the possibility of comprehensive federal climate action in the United States for another generation. With increasing devastation from the impacts of climate change, our environment, our planet, and people who live in frontline communities will not survive that delay.
sm_green.jpg
original image (1200x675)
Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 16th, 2021 12:17 PM
