You're welcome to come along on a FREE walking tour--20 years and running--exploring the role real estate, more specifically land tenure plays in the need for social movements striving for liberation.
Lots of local, historical anecdotes; a thesis; a public policy proposal.
SF social movements: a real estate interpretation
|Date
|Saturday August 21
|Time
|9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|David Giesen
|info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
|Phone
|415-948-4265
|Location Details
|
the American Youth Hostel
312 Mason Street
San Francisco
(we meet in the lobby of the Youth Hostel)
|
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 16th, 2021 7:18 AM
