top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Arts + Action
View events for the week of 8/19/2021
Movement for the Movement! Sunset Yoga in the Park!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday August 19
Time 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorSharat Lin, RYT
Emailsharatlin [at] hotmail.com
Location Details
Plaza de César Chávez
Market Street
San José CA 95112
Join this flow yoga class taught by Sharat Lin, RYT.

After a year and a half of off-and-on sheltering-in-place we all need to spread our wings and enjoy the outdoors!

Yoga is one great way to do that, refocusing on personal wellness and inner peace, as essential foundations of a healthy CommUnity to carry on the long-term struggle for social justice, revolutionary love, and world peace!

Bring your own yoga mat and water.

We will maintain physical distancing (and social solidarity) for everyone's safety. Please wear a mask as an additional precaution for those who may be vulnerable, and because of potential air quality issues from the wildfires. Let us maintain a safe and welcoming space for everyone!

Free to all. Voluntary donations accepted but not required in this kick-off event.

IG: @danceofpeace
sm_flyer_-_yoga_in_the_park_-_sharat_-_20210817__1.jpg
original image (1852x1852)
For more event information: https://www.instagram.com/p/CSnJab9J-c9/

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 16th, 2021 2:04 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 267.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code