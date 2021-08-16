Join an outdoor flow yoga class taught by Sharat Lin, RYT.



After a year and a half of off-and-on sheltering-in-place we all need to spread our wings and enjoy the outdoors!



Yoga is one great way to do that, refocusing on personal wellness and inner peace, as essential foundations of a healthy CommUnity to carry on the long-term struggle for social justice, revolutionary love, and world peace!



Bring your own yoga mat and water.



We will maintain physical distancing (and social solidarity) for everyone's safety. Please wear a mask as an additional precaution for those who may be vulnerable, and because of potential air quality issues from the wildfires. Let us maintain a safe and welcoming space for everyone!



Free to all, but subject to capacity limitations in the gazebo. Voluntary donations accepted but not required in this kick-off event.



IG: @danceofpeace For more event information: https://www.instagram.com/p/CSnJab9J-c9/

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 16th, 2021 2:00 AM