San Francisco
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
Rehire Namibian Mine Union Leaders & Hands Off Lawyer Beukes! Rally At SF China Consulate
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Aug 14th, 2021 10:23 PM
A rally was held on 8/13/21 at the San Francisco Chinese consulate to demand the rehiring of the 9 dismissed leaders of the Miners Union of Namibia Rossing Branch. Their employers is the state owned Chinese National Nuclear Corporation.
sm_img_1099.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
As part of an international day of action on August 13, 2021, a rally was held in front of the San Francisco Chinese consulate to demand the rehiring of the the 9 fired union leaders of the Namibian Rossing mine. The mine is majority owned by the state controlled Chinese National Nuclear Corporation CNNC.

Speakers talked about the need for international solidarity and also called for an end to the attacks on the Rossing mine union lawyer Hewat Beukes. Namibian police surrounded his house and shut off his water and electricity threatening him and his family. Labor musican Pat Fahey also performed a song written for the Namibian miners.

The CNNC has stalled the labor arbitrations and is using a corrupted judicial system to stall their fight for re-instatement.
At the same time other Chinese owned mine companies are attacking the Mineworkers Union of Namibia including at the Best Cheer marble quarry, the Cheetah workers and others.

A rally was also held in the same day in New York at the Namibian UN Mission offices to demand an end of the attacks on Namiban lawyer Hewat Beukes and the enforcement of labor laws in Namibia.

Additional media:

The Attack On Namibian Labor Lawyer Hewat Beukes & The Namibian Working Class
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCHF-kBOK-s&t=3s

The Union Busting War On Namibian Workers
https://youtu.be/twVLySyVcT8

The Union Busting War On Namibian Workers
The Namibian Mineworkers are under attack. There is a union busting campaign aimed at destroying the Mineworkers Union of Namibia MUN and this has video has segments of their struggles in the Namibian mines.
Namiibia Karibib Best Cheer marble processing plant strike enters third day
https://www.nbc.na/news/karibib-marble-processing-plant-strike-enters-third-day.44864

Striking employees of Best Cheer company block entrances to premises at Karibib
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQ-JmoYceQc

Marble factory workers want improved conditions
https://neweralive.na/posts/marble-factory-workers-want-improved-conditions
Namibian MUN Rossing Miners Leadership Win Labor Board Ruling Against Stalling By China Owned CNNC
https://youtu.be/53-gMl-Sd3U

Namibia Mine Workers Union Rossing Leaders Report On CNNC & Letter To Chinese President Xi-Jinping
https://youtu.be/oNoaMxLiC9U

The Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) Rossing Branch & The Struggle of The Namibian Working Class
https://youtu.be/1LCD5ZuAgvc

Additional information:
Internatonal Labor Solidarity Committee For The Namibian Miners
https://ilscnamibia.wordpress.com
https://www.facebook.com/ILSCNamibianMiners
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/rrjalCD41rY
§ Chinese Socialism Does Not Mean Union Busting in Namibia
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Aug 14th, 2021 10:23 PM
sm_img_1068.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
One of the participants W.D. Flient reported on union busting and racism at City and County of San Francisco
https://youtu.be/rrjalCD41rY
§Workers Rights In Namibia, China and the US
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Aug 14th, 2021 10:23 PM
sm_img_1067.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A sign on a car at the rally.
https://youtu.be/rrjalCD41rY
§China President Xi-Jinping Stop Union Busting
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Aug 14th, 2021 10:23 PM
sm_img_1032.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Musician Pat Fahey sang about the billionaires union busting around the world.
https://youtu.be/rrjalCD41rY
§Demand For China President Xi-Jinping To Rehire Rossing Mine Union Leaders
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Aug 14th, 2021 10:23 PM
sm_img_1038.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Participants called on China president Xi-Jinping to rehire the MUN Rossing branch 9 dismissed members. There is going on a very dangerous process.
https://youtu.be/rrjalCD41rY
