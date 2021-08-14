A rally was held on 8/13/21 at the San Francisco Chinese consulate to demand the rehiring of the 9 dismissed leaders of the Miners Union of Namibia Rossing Branch. Their employers is the state owned Chinese National Nuclear Corporation.

As part of an international day of action on August 13, 2021, a rally was held in front of the San Francisco Chinese consulate to demand the rehiring of the the 9 fired union leaders of the Namibian Rossing mine. The mine is majority owned by the state controlled Chinese National Nuclear Corporation CNNC.Speakers talked about the need for international solidarity and also called for an end to the attacks on the Rossing mine union lawyer Hewat Beukes. Namibian police surrounded his house and shut off his water and electricity threatening him and his family. Labor musican Pat Fahey also performed a song written for the Namibian miners.The CNNC has stalled the labor arbitrations and is using a corrupted judicial system to stall their fight for re-instatement.At the same time other Chinese owned mine companies are attacking the Mineworkers Union of Namibia including at the Best Cheer marble quarry, the Cheetah workers and others.A rally was also held in the same day in New York at the Namibian UN Mission offices to demand an end of the attacks on Namiban lawyer Hewat Beukes and the enforcement of labor laws in Namibia.Additional media:The Attack On Namibian Labor Lawyer Hewat Beukes & The Namibian Working ClassThe Union Busting War On Namibian WorkersThe Union Busting War On Namibian WorkersThe Namibian Mineworkers are under attack. There is a union busting campaign aimed at destroying the Mineworkers Union of Namibia MUN and this has video has segments of their struggles in the Namibian mines.Namiibia Karibib Best Cheer marble processing plant strike enters third dayStriking employees of Best Cheer company block entrances to premises at KaribibMarble factory workers want improved conditionsNamibian MUN Rossing Miners Leadership Win Labor Board Ruling Against Stalling By China Owned CNNCNamibia Mine Workers Union Rossing Leaders Report On CNNC & Letter To Chinese President Xi-JinpingThe Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) Rossing Branch & The Struggle of The Namibian Working ClassAdditional information:Internatonal Labor Solidarity Committee For The Namibian MinersProduction of Labor Video Project