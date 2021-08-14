From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rehire Namibian Mine Union Leaders & Hands Off Lawyer Beukes! Rally At SF China Consulate
A rally was held on 8/13/21 at the San Francisco Chinese consulate to demand the rehiring of the 9 dismissed leaders of the Miners Union of Namibia Rossing Branch. Their employers is the state owned Chinese National Nuclear Corporation.
As part of an international day of action on August 13, 2021, a rally was held in front of the San Francisco Chinese consulate to demand the rehiring of the the 9 fired union leaders of the Namibian Rossing mine. The mine is majority owned by the state controlled Chinese National Nuclear Corporation CNNC.
Speakers talked about the need for international solidarity and also called for an end to the attacks on the Rossing mine union lawyer Hewat Beukes. Namibian police surrounded his house and shut off his water and electricity threatening him and his family. Labor musican Pat Fahey also performed a song written for the Namibian miners.
The CNNC has stalled the labor arbitrations and is using a corrupted judicial system to stall their fight for re-instatement.
At the same time other Chinese owned mine companies are attacking the Mineworkers Union of Namibia including at the Best Cheer marble quarry, the Cheetah workers and others.
A rally was also held in the same day in New York at the Namibian UN Mission offices to demand an end of the attacks on Namiban lawyer Hewat Beukes and the enforcement of labor laws in Namibia.
Additional media:
The Attack On Namibian Labor Lawyer Hewat Beukes & The Namibian Working Class
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCHF-kBOK-s&t=3s
The Union Busting War On Namibian Workers
https://youtu.be/twVLySyVcT8
The Union Busting War On Namibian Workers
The Namibian Mineworkers are under attack. There is a union busting campaign aimed at destroying the Mineworkers Union of Namibia MUN and this has video has segments of their struggles in the Namibian mines.
Namiibia Karibib Best Cheer marble processing plant strike enters third day
https://www.nbc.na/news/karibib-marble-processing-plant-strike-enters-third-day.44864
Striking employees of Best Cheer company block entrances to premises at Karibib
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQ-JmoYceQc
Marble factory workers want improved conditions
https://neweralive.na/posts/marble-factory-workers-want-improved-conditions
Namibian MUN Rossing Miners Leadership Win Labor Board Ruling Against Stalling By China Owned CNNC
https://youtu.be/53-gMl-Sd3U
Namibia Mine Workers Union Rossing Leaders Report On CNNC & Letter To Chinese President Xi-Jinping
https://youtu.be/oNoaMxLiC9U
The Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) Rossing Branch & The Struggle of The Namibian Working Class
https://youtu.be/1LCD5ZuAgvc
Additional information:
Internatonal Labor Solidarity Committee For The Namibian Miners
https://ilscnamibia.wordpress.com
https://www.facebook.com/ILSCNamibianMiners
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
