Challenging Colonialism s01e01: Instruments of Colonization by Martin Rizzo-Martinez & Daniel Stonebloom

Saturday Aug 14th, 2021 10:17 PM

Episode 1 of a new podcast dedicated to amplifying indigenous voices providing context for contemporary events in California. This episode discusses the El Camino Real bells & Mission bells, their impact and legacy, and the movement for their removal. 30 minutes.

Listen now:

Episode 2 will focus on Shellmounds in the Bay Area--their significance, and their desecration.