Dayenu Circle of Jewish Silicon Valley and our partners Hindu American Foundation, California Interfaith Power and Light, and Grace Baptist Church invite you to join us in encouraging Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla to return to Washington, D.C. after their summer recess and fight for an economic recovery bill that includes game-changing action on climate. We'll gather outside San Jose City Hall shortly before 5pm with signs, shofars, instruments and noise makers and hear from local climate leaders. Then we'll march several blocks to the federal building, while singing, chanting and generally making noise for bold climate action. Join us!
|Date
|Wednesday August 25
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Dayenu
|Location Details
|
San Jose City Hall west steps
200 East Santa Clara Ave.
San Jose, CA 95113
|
For more event information: https://dayenu.org/
Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 14th, 2021 3:43 PM
