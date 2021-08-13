top
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 8/14/2021
Protect Willard Park
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday August 14
Time 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorPeople Of Willard (P.O.W.)
Location Details
Willard Park, Berkeley
2720 Hillegass Ave.
STOP DEVELOPMENT PLANS AT WILLARD PARK!! END THE CITY OF BERKELEY'S MISUSE OF PUBLIC FUNDS!!

Willard Park is threatened as a special interest group as designed a new building and has support from City officials. Construction is set to begin Spring 2022, meanwhile local residents are angrily scrambling to respond.
Residents do not know who is behind the building, nor their motivations. Residents have been repeatedly left in the dark for two years. Every public meeting the City has held on Willard, the City and the special-interest group have only offered one or two day notice. The City is planning on spending upwards of $7 million for construction.

Community Meeting with City Officials is Saturday August 14 at 10:00am, and squeduled to run to11:30am.
Meeting is IN PERSON at Willard Park at 2720 Hillegass Ave. Berkeley. (A block east of Telegraph, and a few blocks north of Ashby)

PLEASE WEAR A MASK!

Come listen to local residents who have lived in the area for YEARS yell at city leaders. The zoom meetings have always been lively.
Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 13th, 2021 4:37 PM
