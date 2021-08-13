Recall Ballots in Mail Boxes; Vote No and Return Now by Save Our State

Friday Aug 13th, 2021 1:57 PM

We are receiving our Vote by Mail Ballots in the mail as of August 12, 2021 for the Sept 14 Governor Recall and the sooner you Vote No, insert the ballot in the envelope, sign & complete the envelope and return it, the better as the lives we save will be our own.