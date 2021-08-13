From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Recall Ballots in Mail Boxes; Vote No and Return Now
We are receiving our Vote by Mail Ballots in the mail as of August 12, 2021 for the Sept 14 Governor Recall and the sooner you Vote No, insert the ballot in the envelope, sign & complete the envelope and return it, the better as the lives we save will be our own.
The polls show that likely voters are split 50/50 on the recall due to complacency among the 63% who voted for Democrat Biden in November 2020 (11 million people in California voted for Biden).
REPUBLICANS VOTE IN EVERY ELECTION and 6 million of them voted for Nazi Trump in November 2020.
See https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/prior-elections/statewide-election-results/general-election-november-3-2020/statement-vote, then go to President by County at:
https://elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/sov/2020-general/sov/18-presidential.pdf
For the July 16, 2021 Report on Registration by County, see
https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/report-registration/60day-recall-2021 Please note that many people who are registered as No Party Preference vote either Democrat or Republican.
The way this reactionary recall works is that if Newsom is defeated in the recall with 49% of the vote, the top vote getter among the replacement candidates, currently Republican Larry Elder, who has 20% support, wins. At least 50% must Vote NO on the recall to defeat the recall. ONLY A HIGH VOTER TURNOUT CAN OVERCOME THIS RECALL.
The governor has the power to appoint senators, for example. Senator Dianne Feinstein, currently 88 years old, has a severe memory problem. Obviously, given her age, anything could happen to end her ability to be a senator. See https://www.huffpost.com/entry/california-governor-recall-gavin-newsom-dianne-feinstein-democratic-senate-majority_n_6115c1e1e4b07b9118a92a29
8/12/21
A Republican governor will appoint a Republican senator and that will BE THE END OF ALL WORKINGCLASS REFORMS from the US Congress as the US Senate is now split 50/50 with Democratic VP Harris casting the deciding vote.
The horror of Larry Elder, age 69, a millionaire lawyer and talk show host who is to the right of Nazi Trump, must be read to be believed.
He proudly announced the support of an arrested January 6, 2021 seditious insurrectionist, Brandon Straka. See
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/california-recall-larry-elder-brandon-straka_n_6112bffde4b09fba0e6a686c
8/10/21
He is an anti-vaxxer and relies on quack doctors for his position. See https://www.huffpost.com/entry/california-recall-larry-elder-vaccine_n_610d8baae4b0cc1278bc0550
8/6/21
The quotable quotes from Larry Elder should send you RUNNING TO YOUR MAIL BOX WITH YOUR NO VOTE ON THE RECALL IN THE SIGNED RETURN ENVELOPE TODAY.
From: https://www.liberationnews.org/psl-statement-on-california-recall-election/
8/12/21
Minimum wage: “The correct minimum wage oughtta be zero.”
Taxes: “We need to eliminate corporate taxes.”
COVID-19: “I would certainly repeal any mandates on masks and on vaccines that remain in place.”
Racism: “It is bullshit that racism remains a major problem in America.”
Sexism: “Women know less than men about political issues, economics, and current events.”
Abortion: “I believe abortion is murder.” Calls for prosecuting women who have an abortion.
Environment: “One of the first things I would do as governor is overturn CEQA” (California Environmental Quality Act), to open the way for unlimited corporate development.
Police killings: “Police are more reluctant to pull the trigger on Black people than on whites.”
Public schools: Condemns teacher unions and calls for public funding of private schools.
Mass Incarceration: Opposes early release programs and reduction of 73,000 felony convictions.
Death penalty: Moratorium declared by Newsom in 2019 would likely be ended and over 730 people on California’s death row would be facing execution.
Immigration: Insists that undocumented workers, who do virtually all field work in the country’s leading food producing state, and many of the other hardest jobs, must be labeled “illegal aliens.” Newsom’s issuing of $500 in assistance to those essential workers was a key element in propelling the recall campaign.
************************
Who has the power?
We have the power!
What kind of power?
Voting Power!
Vote No on the Sept 14 Recall as if your life depends on it BECAUSE IT DOES.
RUN TO YOUR MAILBOX TODAY with your No on Recall Vote!
