#Rally4ERA: No Time Limit on Equality Rally
WHEN: National Women's Equality Day on August 28th @ 9 AM - 10 AM PT (noon - 1 PM ET)
WHERE:
In-person: U.S. Supreme Court in Washington D.C.
Activists may join the rally livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/eracoalition/
Twitter post: https://twitter.com/ERACoalition/status/1425512110994374657
This is a very critical time for the Equal Rights Amendment. The Senate must act in the
name of equality.
Our goal is to amend the Constitution with the addition of the Equal Rights Amendment to ensure that one cannot be discriminated against because of one’s sex. There has been extraordinary progress in the movement toward full equality.
While Alice Paul began it all in 1923, and Congress passed the ERA in 1972, by 1982 only 35 states had ratified, which was three shy of the necessary 38.
But in 2017 Nevada ratified the ERA; the first state in 40 years to do so; Illinois ratified in 2018. And Virginia ratified it on January 27th, 2020, and on February 13th, 2020 the House of Representatives voted to dissolve the time limit written in the amendment’s introduction.
While it wasn’t taken up in the Senate last year, we’re hopeful it will pass both houses of Congress this year, since its 2021 bipartisan and bicameral introduction!
Join the #Rally4ERA on Women's Equality Day to demand the passage of legislation to end
the time limit on the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.
No Time Limit on Equal Rights!
ORGANIZATIONS:
ERA Coalition
Feminist Majority
Women's March
National Organization for Women (NOW)
National Congress of Black Women
Transformative Justice Coalition
Generation Ratify
ERA Minnesota
and more
► ▼ IMC Network