Upcoming Online Events:Wed, 8/11, 12 Noon -- What's Happening in Cuba? -- Join a panel of analysts to discuss the recent protests in Cuba and how they relate to solidarity, anti-imperialism, and socialism -- Recent protests in Cuba have generated debate on the international Left. What were the protests about and how should progressives make sense of them? What do the protests mean for debates about anti-imperialism, socialism, solidarity and internationalism? Join us for this important discussion with three Cuban leftist intellectuals and activists -- With Alina Bárbara López Hernández, a Cuban intellectual and writer based in Matanzas, Cuba, a longtime contributor to the influential Cuban publication La Joven Cuba, and the author of several books; Odette Casamayor-Cisneros, a Cuban-born scholar and writer; associate professor of Latin American cultural studies at the University of Pennsylvania, and author of Utopia, Dystopia and Ethical Weightlessness: Cosmological Reconfigurations in post-Soviet Cuban Fiction; and Samuel Farber, born and raised in Marianao, Cuba, Professor Emeritus of Political Science at Brooklyn College and the author of several books on Cuba, including Cuba Since the Revolution of 1959, The Politics of Che Guevara: Theory and Practice, and The Origins of the Cuban Revolution Reconsidered:Wed, 8/11, 5 pm -- COVID-19: From Delta to the Pandemic Endgame -- The COVID-19 pandemic is undergoing a new surge in cases, driven by the increased contagiousness of the Delta variant. As we deal with a third spike in this pandemic, we bring back biologists Ilya Finkelstein and Jason McLellan from The University of Texas to explain what variants are, how they come to be, how we detect them, and more. Ilya and Jason will share what we know about Delta so far, what we can expect, and how we can battle this and future variants. While science and technology play important roles in population health and understanding pandemics, Ilya and Jason will also share what medical and scientific experts believe we can do individually and collectively to improve our outcomes -- About the Speakers: Dr. Ilya Finkelstein is an Associate Professor of Molecular Biosciences at The University of Texas at Austin. Dr. Finkelstein received a Ph.D. in Chemistry from Stanford, and completed postdoctoral training at Columbia University Medical Center. Dr. Finkelstein’s lab is investigating the molecular mechanisms of genome maintenance, CRISPR biology, and epigenetic inheritance. In the past year, his group redirected their efforts to studying the SARS-CoV-2 virus with the twin goals of improving next-gen vaccines and creating new therapeutic avenues to end the COVID-19 pandemic -- Jason McLellan obtained his PhD from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore and then carried out postdoctoral research at the National Institutes of Health's Vaccine Research Center. In 2013, he joined the faculty at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth in the Department of Biochemistry, and in 2018 he moved his laboratory to The University of Texas at Austin and became a member of the Department of Molecular Biosciences. His lab is interested in elucidating the molecular mechanisms of host–pathogen interactions and leveraging the resulting information for the development of vaccines and immunotherapiesWed, 8/11, 6 pm -- Jacob Soboroff, in conversation with Alicia Menendez, discusses Separated: Inside an American Tragedy -- In June 2018, Donald Trump's most notorious decision as president had secretly been in effect for months before most Americans became aware of the astonishing inhumanity being perpetrated by their own government. Jacob Soboroff was among the first journalists to expose this reality after seeing firsthand the living conditions of the children in custody. His influential series of reports ignited public scrutiny that contributed to the president reversing his own policy -- But how, exactly, had such a humanitarian tragedy--now deemed "torture" by physicians--happened on American soil? Most important, what has been the human experience of those separated children and parents? -- Soboroff has spent the past two years reporting the many strands of this complex narrative, developing sources from within the Trump administration who share critical details for the first time. In this essential reckoning, Soboroff weaves together these key voices with his own experience covering this national issue--at the border in Texas, California, and Arizona; with administration officials in Washington, D.C., and inside the disturbing detention facilities. Separated lays out compassionately, yet in the starkest of terms, its human toll, and makes clear what is at stake as America struggles to reset its immigration policies post-Trump -- Alicia Menendez is the host of American Voices on MSNBC:Wed, 8/11, 7 pm -- On the Web of Meaning: A Live Online Conversation with Jeremy Lent and Matthew Segall -- Our dominant worldview of disconnection―which tells us we are split between mind and body, separate from each other, and at odds with the natural world―has passed its expiration date. Author and integrator Jeremy Lent investigates the underlying causes of our civilization’s existential crisis and explores pathways toward a life-affirming future. His work weaves together findings from modern systems thinking, evolutionary biology, and cognitive neuroscience with insights from Buddhism, Taoism, and Indigenous wisdom to more fully explore how humans make meaning. In his latest book, The Web of Meaning, Jeremy shares how seemingly disparate streams of thought are compatible and when taken together, they are key to facing the existential problems of the 21st century and can lead to a flourishing future for all -- Jeremy Lent, described by Guardian journalist George Monbiot as “one of the greatest thinkers of our age,” is an author and speaker whose work investigates the underlying causes of our civilization’s existential crisis, and explores pathways toward a life-affirming future. Born in London, England, Lent received a BA in English Literature from Cambridge University, an MBA from the University of Chicago, and was a former internet company CEO -- Matthew D. Segall, PhD, received his doctoral degree in 2016 from the Philosophy, Cosmology, and Consciousness program at the California Institute of Integral Studies. He teaches courses on German Idealism and process philosophy at CIIS:Thu, 8/12, 7 am to Fri, 8/13, 12:30 pm -- Challenging Narratives of European Conquest and Commemoration: The Fall of Tenochtitlan. 500 Years On -- This online conference, hosted by the Centre for the Study of Religion and Conflict at Nottingham Trent University, will use the 500-year anniversary of the Fall of Tenochtitlan as a launchpad to discuss and deconstruct other Eurocentric and triumphalist narratives of conquest in a global context: how they have been presented, remembered, commemorated and why. The conference will also challenge established narratives and ideas of Indigenous peoples as passive, monolithic groups of 'the conquered'. By thinking critically about Indigenous action, power, and ongoing trauma, we seek to upend stories of encounter and demonstrate the pervasive influence of conquest narratives in the present day. We are delighted to confirm as keynote speakers Professor Camilla Townsend , author of The Fifth Sun: A New History of the Aztecs (2019) and Professor Robbie Richardson author of The Savage and Modern Self (2018) -- Including sessions on: Cultural Persistence and Syncretism (Thu, 9 am), Abuse of Indigenous Peoples (Thu, 10 am), Keynote Lecture on ‘Komqwejwi'kasikl: North American Indigenous Memory and Survivance in the Eighteenth Century’ (Thu, 11 am), Shaping Narratives of ‘Discovery’ and ‘Conquest’ (Fri, 8:45 am), and Keynote Lecture on ‘Are We Ready to Talk about That Kind of Sex? Looking Back on Women in the Conquest’ (Fri, 10:30 am):Thu, 8/12, 11 am -- Philosopher's Hat Club - Dissent - Civil disobedience -- The Philosopher’s Hat Club invites participants to put their philosopher’s hat on, and once a month to engage in a meaningful and facilitated conversation, about the world we live in, with other participants. And have fun, of course! The themes for this edition of the Philosopher’s Hat Club are: #civildisobedience #dissent #protest #strike -- Young people strikes with Greta Thunberg, Extinction Rebellion blocking streets of London, BLM in United States, protests against vaccine passports in Paris -- When is the disobedience really justified and why people do participate in protests? Is civil disobedience morally justified in democracy? Is there an alternative to civil disobedience? -- The meetings are facilitated by Lukasz Krzywon from Creative Together (based in Cong, Co. Mayo) and Brid Conroy from Tertulia bookshop (Westport, Co. Mayo). Both share an interest in philosophy and philosophical thinking. Lukasz is a philosopher, author, and educator. He is passionate about teaching children how to think well and about introducing important ideas using philosophical enquiry into Irish classrooms. He has trained with the best facilitators in Ireland and the UK. Brid, whose background is also in philosophy, aims to make a positive contribution to the way the world thinks through Tertulia, a bookshop Like no other. The Club is a joint venture between Creative Together and Tertulia, a bookshop Like no other, and the initiative is supported by Spot Lit EU in association with the Western Development CommissionThu, 8/12, 4 pm -- The Inequality of the Second Amendment -- Join us in conversation with historian and award-winning, bestselling author Carol Anderson, discussing her book, "The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America" -- Historian and award-winning, bestselling author of White Rage, Carol Anderson powerfully illuminates the history and impact of the Second Amendment, how it was designed, and how it has consistently been constructed to keep African Americans powerless and vulnerable. The Second is neither a “pro-gun” nor an “anti-gun” book; the lens is the citizenship rights and human rights of African Americans -- From the seventeenth century, when it was encoded into law that the enslaved could not own, carry, or use a firearm whatsoever, until today, with measures to expand and curtail gun ownership aimed disproportionately at the African American population, the right to bear arms has been consistently used as a weapon to keep African Americans powerless–revealing that armed or unarmed, Blackness, it would seem, is the threat that must be neutralized and punished -- Throughout American history to the twenty-first century, regardless of the laws, court decisions, and changing political environment, the Second has consistently meant this: That the second a Black person exercises this right, the second they pick up a gun to protect themselves (or the second that they don’t), their life–as surely as Philando Castile’s, Tamir Rice’s, Alton Sterling’s–may be snatched away in that single, fatal second. Anderson’s penetrating investigation shows that the Second Amendment is not about guns but about anti-Blackness, shedding shocking new light on another dimension of racism in America -- Rose Scott is an award-winning journalist and host of the midday news program “Closer Look” heard on Atlanta’s NPR, station 90.1 FM – WABE:Thu, 8/12, 5 pm -- Passing the Message Stick: Online Launch - Open Session -- Hear the results of a two-year message research and narrative shifting project to build public support for First Nations self-determination -- From this research has come advice on crafting messages to build public support for self-determination and justice, paving the way for transformative change -- The words we use matter. When we share our vision and truth, we can build powerful movements and win public policy changes our communities are calling for -- This is project of Getup, Original Power supported by Australian Progress -- First Nations people are the first storytellers and we need to share our truth. How we speak to our experience is how we hold people accountable. The anger we feel about the experiences of injustice that our families and communities face is real. This guide - Passing the Message Stick - shows us how to express this fundamental truth, and at the same time shift those who are persuadable on our issues to support us. By doing this we can break down the barriers of inaction that our potential allies experience, and win transformative change -- At the launch, you'll hear from Dr Jackie Huggins and Larissa Baldwin (First Nations Justice, GetUp!) about what we found and what we can all learn from it, as well as case studies on applying the lessons from this research from First Nations communicators, community advocates and activists:Thu, 8/12, 5:30 pm -- Disruptive Energy Futures with Renowned Physicist Amory Lovins -- Can we prosper while mitigating the climate crisis? -- Please join us for an Eye Opening Presentation by renowned physicist Amory Lovins who will discuss how unexpected developments in advanced energy efficiency and renewables will accelerate the transformation of today’s energy supply industries. A new energy future is rapidly emerging, often at the grassroots level, offering exciting opportunities for stronger communities and a richer, cooler, fairer, safer world -- An energy revolution is underway – Radical transformations in building design, mobility, industrial processes, and electricity generation are poised to bring about stunning opportunities to build a durable economy with well-paying jobs and equity for all — meanwhile dramatically reducing GHG emissions which are harming our health and climate. We have the technology and resources. Can we summon the political will to act?:Thu, 8/12, 7 pm -- Oppenheimer Chautauqua...with Laugh Lab Storymasters -- Have you ever wanted to ask a person from history important questions? Have you ever wondered what really went on during the Manhattan Project? Have you ever wondered whether the U.S. acted ethically in dropping the Atomic Bombs? -- If you have asked yourself any of these questions, then Laugh Lab Storymasters has an event for you!!! Spend an evening with J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the Atomic Bomb as he brings to life the Manhattan Project through vivid storytelling of those who were involved -- The audience will be challenged to think about the ethics of this scientific endeavor. To put it all into perspective, the thought at the time was that Hitler was pursuing an atomic bomb as well. We had better build one first. After the dropping of Atomic Bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, thus began the Cold War. We will hear how Oppenheimer felt about the bomb while building it, soon after it was used, and then in the following years. There are lessons from this historical event that are important for all mankind to understand -- The presentation will follow the format of a Chautauqua (as it is known within the Humanities circle) which begins with the presenter addressing the audience in the first person as an historical figure -- Presenter, Lee Amatangelo, DTM has been a Toastmaster for 30 years. Having a strong background in Science and Math, he took on the Carl Sagan challenge of “Understanding Quantum Mechanics before one dies.” Lee decided to jump into becoming J. Robert Oppenheimer. This endeavor took several years of researching the biography of Oppenheimer, the Manhattan Project, World War II related events, and the science behind the building of the world’s first atomic bombs:Thu, 8/12, 7:30 pm -- Climate Change Impacts on California Biodiversity -- Can native plants move fast enough to keep up with the pace of climate change? -- Speaker: David Ackerly -- California hosts extraordinary biodiversity, arrayed across gradients of climate, soils, and disturbance history, especially fire. California's Mediterranean-type climate, with cool-wet winters and hot-dry summers, is distinct from surrounding regions, and supports many endemic species. With ongoing climate change, conditions are rapidly changing, and these changes are triggering increased drought and wildfire severity. Can plants move fast enough to keep up? And how will this impact conservation strategies? -- One of the immediate challenges is that a lot of our conservation investments are based on protecting parcels of land in parks and open space. As communities change and species distributions shift, parks may no longer support the biodiversity that they were initially set aside to protect. This lecture will provide an overview of the science behind species distributions, and our projections and evidence of how plants are shifting in response to climate change, followed by a discussion about implications for conservation -- David Ackerly is a climate change biologist and professor in the departments of Integrative Biology and Environmental Science, Policy, and Management at UC Berkeley. Ackerly’s research group studies the impacts of climate change on biodiversity in California, and post-fire forest dynamics in mixed hardwood and oak woodlands. He co-leads the Terrestrial Biodiversity Climate Change Collaborative, which works with land managers, NGOs, state and federal agencies to consider new approaches to manage vegetation in the face of changing conditions:Thu, 8/12, 7:30 pm -- Climate Science & Impacts: a Fireside Chat on the IPCC AR6 Chapter Release -- Hear from climate scientists Dr Chip Fletcher, Dr Heidi Roop and Dr Zeke Hausfather, reflecting on the key takeaways from the release of the new WG1 Chapter of the IPCC's 6th Assessment Report which focuses on the physical basis of climate change -- The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is the world's leading resource on climate change data and reporting and will be releasing a new chapter of their 6th Assessment Report. This addition marks the first major addition to an IPCC report since 2015 -- This event will be facilitated by Terra.fo Co-founder and Chief Learning Officer, Dr. Kamal Kapadia -- About the Speakers: Dr. Charles “Chip” Fletcher is the Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Professor of Earth Sciences at the School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST), University of Hawaii at Manoa. He is also the Vice-Chair of the Honolulu Climate Change Commission -- Dr. Heidi Roop is an Assistant Professor of Climate Science and Extension Specialist at the University of Minnesota Department of Soil, Water and Climate, and an Affiliate Assistant Professor at the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences, University of Washington -- Dr. Zeke Hausfather is the Director of Climate and Energy at The Breakthrough Institute, a research scientist with Berkeley Earth, and an analyst for Carbon Brief:Fri, 8/13 , 9 am -- The Psychiatric Drugging of Our Children: A Developing International Crisis -- Mad in America, the Council for Evidence-based Psychiatry, the International Institute for Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal and A Disorder 4 Everyone are pleased to announce a series of live, online town hall discussions focussing on issues related to psychiatric drug withdrawal -- Each town hall will feature a panel comprised of a mix of professionals and people with lived experience -- For our fourth discussion in this series, we are focussing on the prescribing of psychiatric drugs to children and adolescents. Rates of prescriptions of psychiatric drugs for children and adolescents continue to increase around the world, with the USA leading the way. The effects on the developing brain of these powerful substances are under researched. Four international experts come together to outline the extent of the problem and discuss solutions -- With Laura Delano, a former psychiatric patient and the founder and Executive Director of Inner Compass Initiative, a non-profit organization that helps people make more informed choices about psychiatric drugs and diagnoses; Mo Therese Hannah, a New York State licensed psychologist, a Professor of Psychology at Siena College in Loudonville, NY, and a practicing psychotherapist; Elia Abi-Jaoude, a psychiatrist and assistant professor at the University of Toronto, who works mainly with children, adolescents, and their families, and who is particularly interested in how social factors influence how we view the experiences of youth; and Sami Timimi, a UK based Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist who writes from a critical psychiatry perspective and has published over 130 articles and tens of chapters as well as being involved in writing, co-authoring, or co-editing 12 books:Fri, 8/13 , 2:30 pm -- UREC Reads: Black Reconstruction 1860 - 1880, by W.E.B. Du Bois -- Du Bois, an incredible thinker and author who pushes beyond the limits of the American narrative with his challenging observations and interpretations. A must read and a great source of stimulating conversation. Bring questions and comments to this conversation format -- Du Bois published Black Reconstruction in 1935 with Harcourt, Brace and Company (New York). He completed it after leaving the NAACP and returning to Atlanta University. Its subtitle, “An Essay Toward a History of the Part Which Black Folk Played in the Attempt to Reconstruct Democracy in America, 1860-1880,” neatly summarized his central argument in the book. Accordingly, Black Reconstruction foregrounds several recurring Du Boisian themes: the role of African American agency in the building of the U.S.A. and the significance of promoting African American equality and freedom in order to achieve the promise of democracy. The book directly chal­lenged dominant views of the time that the Reconstruction era in American history was a disaster for the South and for the country. It received much comment, including criticisms, from across the political spectrum -- Organized by the Underground Railroad Education Center:Mon, 8/16, 3 pm -- P&P Live! Eyal Press: DIRTY WORK with Patrick Radden Keefe -- Drone pilots who carry out targeted assassinations. Undocumented immigrants who man the “kill floors” of industrial slaughterhouses. Guards who patrol the wards of the United States’ most violent and abusive prisons. In Dirty Work: Essential Jobs and the Hidden Toll of Inequality in America, Eyal Press offers a paradigm-shifting view of the moral landscape of contemporary America through the stories of people who perform society’s most ethically troubling jobs. As Press shows, we are increasingly shielded and distanced from an array of morally questionable activities that other, less privileged people perform in our name -- Eyal Press is an author and a journalist based in New York. The recipient of the James Aronson Award for Social Justice Journalism, an Andrew Carnegie fellowship, a Cullman Center fellowship at the New York Public Library, and a Puffin Foundation fellowship at Type Media Center, he is a contributor to The New Yorker, The New York Times, and numerous other publications. He is the author of Beautiful Souls and Absolute Convictions -- Press will be joined in conversation with Patrick Radden Keefe, a staff writer at The New Yorker magazine and the author of Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty and Chatter: Dispatches from the Secret World of Global Eavesdropping:Mon, 8/16, 5 pm -- An audience with environmental economist Suzi Kerr -- An audience with environmental economist Suzi Kerr -- New Zealander Suzi Kerr is at the forefront of international climate change research and policy. In her current role as the chief economist at the Environmental Defense Fund in New York City, Suzi looks at how economic forces can be used to address climate change rather than drive it. Join Suzi, Commission Chair Rod Carr and principal economist Chris Holland for a panel discussion on the intersection of climate action, climate change policy and economic -- Organized by the Climate Change Commission of New Zealand:Tue, 8/17, 10:30 am -- Wretched of the Earth ONLINE -- Online book club meeting to discuss Frantz Fanon's Wretched of the Earth -- We will be discussing Frantz Fanon's classic text, Wretched of the Earth, on 17 August. All are welcome to join, even if you haven't read the book! A link to join the Teams meeting will be sent to whichever email you use to register closer to the time of the event -- Organized by the Revolutionary Reading Room:Tue, 8/17, 3:30 pm -- Conversations Book Club: Begin Again: James Baldwin's America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own-- We live, according to Eddie S. Glaude, Jr., in a moment when the struggles of Black Lives Matter and the attempt to achieve a new America have been challenged by the election of Donald Trump, a president who refused to embrace a vision of the country shorn of the insidious belief that white people matter more than others -- We have been here before: For James Baldwin, these after times came in the wake of the civil rights movement, when a similar attempt to compel a national confrontation with the truth was answered with the murders of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X, and Martin Luther King, Jr. In these years, spanning from the publication of The Fire Next Time in 1963 to that of No Name in the Street in 1972, Baldwin transformed into a more overtly political writer, a change that came at great professional and personal cost. But from that journey, Baldwin emerged with a sense of renewed purpose about the necessity of pushing forward in the face of disillusionment and despair -- In the story of Baldwin’s crucible, Glaude suggests, we can find hope and guidance through our own after times, this Trumpian era of shattered promises and white retrenchment. Mixing biography with history, memoir, and trenchant analysis of our current moment, Begin Again is Glaude’s endeavor, following Baldwin, to bear witness to the difficult truth of race in America today. It lays bare the tangled web of race, trauma, and memory, and a powerful interrogation of what we all must ask of ourselves in order to call forth a new America -- James Baldwin grew disillusioned by the failure of the civil rights movement to force America to confront its lies about race. In our own moment, when that confrontation feels more urgently needed than ever, what can we learn from his struggle?:Tue, 8/17, 7 pm -- Lisa Wells & Mickey Huff: Believers: Making a Life at the End of World -- In search of answers and action, award-winning poet and essayist Lisa Wells brings us Believers, introducing trailblazers and outliers from across the globe who have found radically new ways to live and reconnect to the Earth in the face of climate change -- Like many of us, Lisa Wells has spent years overwhelmed by news of apocalyptic-scale climate change and a coming sixth extinction. She did not need to be convinced of the stakes. But what can be done? Wells embarked on a pilgrimage, seeking answers in dedicated communities—outcasts and visionaries—on the margins of society -- Wells meets Finisia Medrano, an itinerant planter and misanthrope leading a group of nomadic activists to rewild the American desert. She finds a group of environmentalist Christians practicing "watershed discipleship" in New Mexico; another group in Philadelphia turning the tools of violence into tools of farming—guns into plowshares. She watches the world’s greatest tracker teach how to read a trail, and visits botanists who are restoring land overrun by invasive species and destructive humans. She talks with survivors of catastrophic wildfires in California as they try to rebuild in new ways that acknowledge the fires will come again. Wells opens up seemingly intractable questions about the damage we have done and how we might reckon with our inheritance. Believers demands transformation: If the Earth is our home, if our home is being destroyed—how then shall we live? -- Lisa Wells is the author of The Grief Tower, Raising Up a Generation of Healthy Third Culture Kids, and The Simple Life -- Mickey Huff is the current Director of Project Censored and president of the nonprofit Media Freedom Foundation, and professor of social science and history at Diablo Valley College:Tue, 8/24, 6 pm -- Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz in conversation with Alejandro Murguía -- Celebrating the launch of her new book Not A Nation of Immigrants: Settler Colonialism, White Supremacy, and a History of Erasure and Exclusion -- Debunks the pervasive and self-congratulatory myth that our country is proudly founded by and for immigrants, and urges readers to embrace a more complex and honest history of the United States -- Whether in political debates or discussions about immigration around the kitchen table, many Americans, regardless of party affiliation, will say proudly that we are a nation of immigrants. In this bold new book, historian Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz asserts this ideology is harmful and dishonest because it serves to mask and diminish the US's history of settler colonialism, genocide, white supremacy, slavery, and structural inequality, all of which we still grapple with today -- Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz grew up in rural Oklahoma in a tenant farming family. She has been active in the international Indigenous movement for more than 4 decades and is known for her lifelong commitment to national and international social justice issues. Dunbar-Ortiz is the winner of the 2017 Lannan Cultural Freedom Prize, and is the author or editor of many books, including An Indigenous Peoples' History of the United States, a recipient of the 2015 American Book Award: