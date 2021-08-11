top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights
View events for the week of 8/17/2021
San Francisco: DACA Is Not Enough! Citizenship for All Immigrants Rally
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday August 17
Time 11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorUnited We Dream Action
Location Details
1 Post Street, San Francisco, CA 94104

Wear a mask. Please follow all current COVID safety guidelines: https://covid19.ca.gov/
SAN FRANCISCO RALLY FOR DACA & IMMIGRANT RIGHTS

Tuesday, 17 August 2021 at 11:00 AM PDT

Info & Register: https://action.unitedwedream.org/events/daca-is-not-enough-citizenship-for-all-multi-city-rally-san-fransisc-ca

Nationwide week of action for immigrant rights: https://unitedwedreamaction.org/undeniable-squad/


We are hosting a rally in San Fransisco on August 17th. Kicking off at 11:00 AM at 1 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94104

Earlier this month, a judge in Texas ruled ending part of the DACA program. Initial applications are no longer accepted - leaving more than 80,000 immigrant youth in limbo. We know that DACA is only a band-aid solution to a big problem. We DEMAND a permanent solution, which is CITIZENSHIP FOR ALL IMMIGRANTS NOW! We want to put pressure on them to pass the immigration bill currently up to vote.

With the passage of this bill, millions of people in this country would be able to fully participate in our communities. This is a small window of opportunity, that if we rally up together, we can make this into a reality. If you have been wanting to help but not sure where or how to start, this is your chance!

We hope you can join us to connect and show our congress that this is an urgent bill that people in this country care about .

Best Regards,
CA U-Squad Team
united_we_rally_1.jpg
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 11th, 2021 9:37 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 367.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code