SAN FRANCISCO RALLY FOR DACA & IMMIGRANT RIGHTS
Tuesday, 17 August 2021 at 11:00 AM PDT
Info & Register: https://action.unitedwedream.org/events/daca-is-not-enough-citizenship-for-all-multi-city-rally-san-fransisc-ca
Nationwide week of action for immigrant rights: https://unitedwedreamaction.org/undeniable-squad/
We are hosting a rally in San Fransisco on August 17th. Kicking off at 11:00 AM at 1 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94104
Earlier this month, a judge in Texas ruled ending part of the DACA program. Initial applications are no longer accepted - leaving more than 80,000 immigrant youth in limbo. We know that DACA is only a band-aid solution to a big problem. We DEMAND a permanent solution, which is CITIZENSHIP FOR ALL IMMIGRANTS NOW! We want to put pressure on them to pass the immigration bill currently up to vote.
With the passage of this bill, millions of people in this country would be able to fully participate in our communities. This is a small window of opportunity, that if we rally up together, we can make this into a reality. If you have been wanting to help but not sure where or how to start, this is your chance!
We hope you can join us to connect and show our congress that this is an urgent bill that people in this country care about .
Best Regards,
CA U-Squad Team
|Date
|Tuesday August 17
|Time
|11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|United We Dream Action
|Location Details
|
1 Post Street, San Francisco, CA 94104
Wear a mask. Please follow all current COVID safety guidelines: https://covid19.ca.gov/
|
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 11th, 2021 9:37 AM
