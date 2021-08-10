A protest was held at a CCSF Board Pres. Shanell Williams Summer Soirée to retire her campaign debt for her campaign. Speakers said her role was to shut down campuses, lay off teachers and destroy programs.

Stop Privatization & Union Busting! Protest At CCSF Board Pres. Shanell Williams Summer SoiréeStudents and supporters of San Francisco Community College rallied and protested on 8/9/21 outside a "Summer Soirée" to retire the campaign debts of CCSF Board of Trustees president Shanell Williams. Participants reported that Williams had voted to shut campuses, destroy programs such as the Older Adults program and also have a massive layoff of faculty while cutting salaries up to 14%.Speakers also condemned Williams for supporting the hiring of Mark Rocha who viciously attacked the faculty and students while spending millions of dollars on consultants. He finally was forced out but Williams voted to give him and golden parachute of $400,000 while faculty are being layed off.Sponsors of her benefit Host Committee included much of the San Francisco Democratic Party officialdom:Host Committee: Mayor London Breed; Treasurer Fiona Ma; Assemblyman David Chiu; Assemblyman Phil Ting; Board of Equalization Member Malia Cohen; California Democratic Party Vice Chair David Campos; San Francisco Assessor Recorder Joaquin Torres; BART Board Director Bevan Dufty and Lateefah Simon; City College Trustees Tom Temprano, Brigitte Davila, John Rizzo, Thea Selby and Allan Wong; San Francisco Board of Supervisors Myrna Melgar, Matt Haney, Hillary Ronen, Gordon Mar; San Francisco Democratic Party First Vice Chair Leah Lecroix; Former San Francisco Supervisors Jane Kim and Leslie Katz.Additional media:Destruction & Privatization of San Francisco’s Working Class Community CollegeA Teachers Union Against ItselfOrganized Labor and the Crisis at City College of San FranciscoSF CCSF Students Protest Class Cuts & March To Board Trustee Temprano's House To Oppose LayoffsCCSF HEAT-CCSF Collective Report Card & Privatization Of Community CollegesStop The Closure of CCSF Ft. Mason & Other Campuses & Classes At SF Community CollegeCommunity Colleges Under Attack, Working People & The Right To Higher Education, Racism & CapitalismCCSF Art Students Do Art & MusicTo Save Ft. Mason & Stop Privatization Of Balboa ReservoirProtest To Stop The Destruction of CCSF Through Elimination of ESL, Shuttering of Campuses, Privatization & Union BustingStop The Cuts! Hundreds of CCSF Students & Faculty Protest 300 Class Cuts AT BOT Meet-SF & CA Demos Lead The Attack On Public EducationCCSF Board Of Trustees At Meeting All Support Chancellor Rocha Cuts & Union BustingAFT 2121 CCSF Faculty Speak Out On Rocha Budget Cuts & Public EducationStudents, Faculty & Community Demand STOP The CUTS At CCSF With FuneralShooting Yourself In The Foot & Increasing Executive Salaries At CCSF By Chancellor RochaSpeak-out On Privatization of Balboa Reservoir For Developers Which Threatens SF City CollegeBUSTING up CCSF! CCSF Chancellor, Bd President & Bd Majority Wrecking City CollegeThe Downsizing & Privatization Of CCSF "Vision 2025" & The Secret Illegal CCSF Board MeetingsPrivatization and Destruction of CCSFBuild The PAEC NOW! Stop The Privatization & Developers Rip-off ScamConflicts of Interest, CCSF & The Attack On Public Education Privatization With Kathy CarrollPublic Education, Privatization, Corruption And TheDestruction Of Our Schools"Are You Out Of Your Minds"? AFT 2121 Faculty Challenge CCSF Board On Mark Rocha AppointmentThe action was sponsored by HEAT.