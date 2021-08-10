Webinar on Supporting Locally Grown Food from Bay Area Farms
Host: Peninsula Open Space Trust & Kitchen Table Advisors
Friday, Sept 10 @ noon - 1 PM PT
Info & RSVP: https://openspacetrust.org/event/putting-food-on-the-table/
The past year in a pandemic led to an even greater demand for locally sourced food as opposed to traditionally buying in grocery stores. This increased visibility of local farmers and ranchers has also shed light on many of the challenges and systemic barriers they face.
Farming and ranching are not easy! Even a well established operation needs to work through difficult issues, from production and labor to marketing and regulatory compliance. For those just starting out, these issues are even more insurmountable and can lead to burn out, fatigue, failing businesses, and broken dreams.
We’ll talk about these issues, and the roles POST & KTA play in addressing the challenges of accessing land and capital, balancing conservation and agriculture, and the need for
business planning and marketing support.
Discussion will feature Daniel Olstein, Director of Land Stewardship at Peninsula Open Space Trust, and James Nakahara, Farm Business Advisor at Kitchen Table Advisors. The conversation will be moderated by Mark Medeiros, Senior Community Engagement Manager at Peninsula Open Space Trust.
