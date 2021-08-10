Your Vote Needed to Stop Sept 14 Governor Recall by No on All Recalls

Tuesday Aug 10th, 2021 11:24 AM

The County Voter Handbooks are arriving this week describing the fascist Trump Republican recall election set for September 14, 2021, and how we can vote by mail within 30 days of that election. Every registered voter will receive a vote by mail ballot. Since there is no Electoral College for this, we need every single vote against this recall to avoid the horror of a Trump Republican governor.