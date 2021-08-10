From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Your Vote Needed to Stop Sept 14 Governor Recall
The County Voter Handbooks are arriving this week describing the fascist Trump Republican recall election set for September 14, 2021, and how we can vote by mail within 30 days of that election. Every registered voter will receive a vote by mail ballot. Since there is no Electoral College for this, we need every single vote against this recall to avoid the horror of a Trump Republican governor.
The County Voter Handbooks are arriving this week describing the fascist Trump Republican recall election set for September 14, 2021, and how we can vote by mail within 30 days of that election. Every registered voter will receive a vote by mail ballot. Since there is no Electoral College for this, we need every single vote against this recall to avoid the horror of a Trump Republican governor.
The San Francisco Voter Handbook may be found at:
https://sfelections.sfgov.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Voting/2021/14092021_VIP_EN.pdf
Page 7 has the governor's response to this fascist Republican Recall petition and page 8 has the governor's statement on the disaster that awaits us if a Trump Republican is allowed to sit in office who will certainly reverse all gains for the workingclass.
In the printed version of the handbook, pages 18-21 has the ballot, which consists of 1 card with the decision on the recall on one side and the 46 candidates to replace Governor Newsom on the other side. All you have to do is vote No on side 1. You do not have to pick any replacement candidate.
Recall elections are usually low voter turnout elections and that is why the Republicans have chosen this path to try to install their favorite fascist governor. The Republican vote for President in November 2020 was 34% or 6 million people. The Democratic vote was 63% or 11 million people, so it is clear that we must have a high voter turnout to defeat this horrifying recall. The counties that must push their voters to the polls are those where over 60% voted Democrat in November 2020, namely:
Alameda 80%
Alpine 64%
Contra Costa 71%
Humboldt 65%
Imperial 61%
Los Angeles 71%
Marin 82%
Mendocino 66%
Monterey 69%
Napa 69%
Sacramento 61%
San Benito 61%
San Diego 60%
San Francisco 85%
San Mateo 77%
Santa Barbara 64%
Santa Clara 72%
Santa Cruz 78%
Solano 63%
Sonoma 74%
Yolo 69%
See https://elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/sov/2020-general/sov/18-presidential.pdf
accessed from
https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/prior-elections/statewide-election-results/general-election-november-3-2020/statement-vote
Then choose President by County.
IN ADDITION IN SAN FRANCISCO, we have more recalls pending.
1. Our beloved district attorney, Chesa Boudin, is still threatened with a recall as another petition has been launched with at least a million dollars behind it, after the probable lack of signatures on the first one that is to be turned in this week, this time sponsored by some reactionary Democrats as well as the fascist Trump Republican Party. PLEASE DO NOT SIGN IT. See https://48hills.org/2021/08/some-local-democrats-oppose-the-newsom-recall-but-not-the-boudin-recall/
2. The Trump Republican Party is also busy promoting a recall of some members of the school board. Please do not sign that petition either. You can vote out the incumbents you do not like in the next election.
