DACA IS NOT ENOUGH- CITIZENSHIP FOR ALL MULTI-CITY RALLY (Santa Cruz, CA)



We are hosting a rally in Santa Cruz on August 17th. Kicking off at 11:00 AM at the Town Clock, then following with a march to Jimmy Panetta's office.



Earlier this month, a judge in Texas ruled ending part of the DACA program. Initial applications are no longer accepted - leaving more than 80,000 immigrant youth in limbo. We know that DACA is only a band-aid solution to a big problem. We DEMAND a permanent solution, which is CITIZENSHIP FOR ALL IMMIGRANTS NOW! We want to put pressure on them to pass the immigration bill currently up to vote. With the passage of this bill, millions of people in this country would be able to fully participate in our communities. This is a small window of opportunity, that if we rally up together, we can make this into a reality. If you have been wanting to help but not sure where or how to start, this is your chance!



We hope you can join us to connect and show our congress that this is an urgent bill that people in this country care about .



