PUSH The Film will be shown Santa Cruz at the Resource Center for Nonviolence, August 15, 6:30 pm. The movie will be preceded by a short discussion about the future of the city.
6:30 to 7:15 - Panel discussion
7:20 to 7:45 - Music by Russell Brutsché
8:00 to 9:30 - Movie
Join us for the panel to learn about the Empty Home Tax
If you can't join for the film please visit https://emptyhometax.org/join-us-at-yes-on-empty-home.../ to sign up to stay informed about the initiative and ways you can help.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 8/15/2021
|PUSH the movie and pre-movie panel on housing in Santa Cruz
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday August 15
|Time
|6:30 PM - 9:30 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Yes on Empty Home Tax 2022
|Location Details
|
Resource Center For Nonviolence
612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5371133874...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 10th, 2021 10:59 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network