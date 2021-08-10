top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 8/15/2021
PUSH the movie and pre-movie panel on housing in Santa Cruz
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday August 15
Time 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorYes on Empty Home Tax 2022
Location Details
Resource Center For Nonviolence
612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz
PUSH The Film will be shown Santa Cruz at the Resource Center for Nonviolence, August 15, 6:30 pm. The movie will be preceded by a short discussion about the future of the city.

6:30 to 7:15 - Panel discussion
7:20 to 7:45 - Music by Russell Brutsché
8:00 to 9:30 - Movie

Join us for the panel to learn about the Empty Home Tax

If you can't join for the film please visit https://emptyhometax.org/join-us-at-yes-on-empty-home.../ to sign up to stay informed about the initiative and ways you can help.
sm_tax_empty_homes.jpg
original image (1200x628)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5371133874...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 10th, 2021 10:59 AM
