



6:30 to 7:15 - Panel discussion

7:20 to 7:45 - Music by Russell Brutsché

8:00 to 9:30 - Movie



Join us for the panel to learn about the Empty Home Tax



If you can't join for the film please visit PUSH The Film will be shown Santa Cruz at the Resource Center for Nonviolence, August 15, 6:30 pm. The movie will be preceded by a short discussion about the future of the city.6:30 to 7:15 - Panel discussion7:20 to 7:45 - Music by Russell Brutsché8:00 to 9:30 - MovieJoin us for the panel to learn about the Empty Home TaxIf you can't join for the film please visit https://emptyhometax.org/join-us-at-yes-on-empty-home.../ to sign up to stay informed about the initiative and ways you can help. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5371133874...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 10th, 2021 10:59 AM