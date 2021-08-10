From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Real History Of AFL-CIO Richard Trumka With "War Zone" Organizer Mike Griffin
WorkWeek interviews Decatur "War Zone" organizer Mike Griffin about the role of former AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka in the struggle in Decatur and in labor nationally.
Mike Griffin a leader of the "The War Zone" struggle in Decatur, Illinois where Caterpillar, Tate Lyle and Firestone workers were locked out or on strike talks about the struggle in the AFL-CIO
that led to former SEIU president John Sweeney and UMWA Richard Trumka taking over the AFL-CIO.
He talks about their promises. to the strikers and how their strike was betrayed by the top union officials.
This interview took place on 8/9/21
Additional media:
The Decatur "War Zone" Class War, Sweeney & Business Unionism With Mike Griffin
https://youtu.be/wSTpVV5Zj38
Deadly Corn Staley Strike “The War Zone"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMhBSeKEOu0
Labor Beat: Labor Party Convention '96-Mike Griffin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mX9RMx4z2iE
Labor Beat: Unions and the Police
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6j0e5Lv2xKE
WorkWeek
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
