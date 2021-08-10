top
The Real History Of AFL-CIO Richard Trumka With "War Zone" Organizer Mike Griffin
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Aug 10th, 2021 10:22 AM
WorkWeek interviews Decatur "War Zone" organizer Mike Griffin about the role of former AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka in the struggle in Decatur and in labor nationally.
trumka_and_obama.jpg
Mike Griffin a leader of the "The War Zone" struggle in Decatur, Illinois where Caterpillar, Tate Lyle and Firestone workers were locked out or on strike talks about the struggle in the AFL-CIO
that led to former SEIU president John Sweeney and UMWA Richard Trumka taking over the AFL-CIO.
He talks about their promises. to the strikers and how their strike was betrayed by the top union officials.
This interview took place on 8/9/21
Additional media:
The Decatur "War Zone" Class War, Sweeney & Business Unionism With Mike Griffin
https://youtu.be/wSTpVV5Zj38
Deadly Corn Staley Strike “The War Zone"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMhBSeKEOu0
Labor Beat: Labor Party Convention '96-Mike Griffin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mX9RMx4z2iE
Labor Beat: Unions and the Police
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6j0e5Lv2xKE
WorkWeek
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/AtnjuODZIgQ
§Police Attack Trade Unionists In Decatur
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Aug 10th, 2021 10:22 AM
sm_decatur_war_zone_police.jpg
original image (833x403)
The police were brought into to attack Decatur, Illinois trade unionists and used mace to break up the sit-down.
https://youtu.be/AtnjuODZIgQ
§Richard Trumka With Karl Gershman Used US Funds For AFL-CIO "Solidarity Center"
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Aug 10th, 2021 10:22 AM
sm_trumpka___karl_gershman.jpg
original image (1280x720)
Former AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka colluded with National Endowment For Democracy NED director Karl Gershman to fund the AFL-CIO "Solidarity Center" with over $30 million a year for the AFL-CIO's international operations. They do not build direct solidarity with US workers fighting multi-nationals around the world. Instead they supported the attempted overthrow of the Venezuelan government and many other governments around the world. Trumka has prevented rank and file members of the AFL-CIO from knowing where this money is going.
https://youtu.be/AtnjuODZIgQ
§Former AFL-CIO President sRichard Trumka and John Sweeney
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Aug 10th, 2021 10:22 AM
afl-cio_trumka___sweeney.jpg
The AFL-CIO presidents including former president John Sweeney from the SEIU and Richard Trumka from the UMWA biggest role has been pushing Democrat party politicians who they take their guidance from.
https://youtu.be/AtnjuODZIgQ
§AFL-CIO Headquarters Attacked During DC Protests
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Aug 10th, 2021 10:22 AM
sm_afl-cio_fuck_it.jpg
original image (1000x600)
The AFL-CIO offices were attacked during protests in DC.
https://youtu.be/AtnjuODZIgQ
§AFL-CIO President Trumka Supported Building Trades Attacks On Native People
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Aug 10th, 2021 10:22 AM
sm_afl-cio_bld_trades_creating_jobs.jpg
original image (1024x689)
During the Standing Rock protests AFL-CIO president Trumka attacked the Native people protecting their land. After Sean McGarvey, president of the building trades, sent a letter declaring those protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline “environmental extremists” and “professional agitators,” AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka quickly followed up with a statement defending the pipeline and lashing out at protesters for “hold[ing] union members’ livelihoods and their families’ financial security hostage to endless delay.” Trying to block each new pipeline, he concluded, was neither an “effective” way to set climate policy nor fair to the workers caught in the middle.
https://aflcio.org/press/releases/dakota-access-pipeline-provides-high-quality-jobs
https://youtu.be/AtnjuODZIgQ
