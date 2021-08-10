From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
S. C. Community Credit Union members fight sale to NY developer for luxury hotel!
Movement to stop the Santa Cruz Community Credit union from selling valuable land zoned for housing to a NY developer to build a 228 room luxury hotel. A call for credit union members to attend an online meeting Friday from 12-2 and information about the situation for non-members.
For members of the Santa Cruz Community Credit Union (and those interested in learning about the SCCU plan to sell to a luxury hotel)::
We hope that you will join us in opposing the sale of our SCCCU main branch to a New York developer to build a 6 story luxury hotel. Over 800 member/owners, signed our petition, which resulted in the Credit Union board scheduling an online membership meeting on Friday, August 13th from 12PM to 2PM! It is critical that we show up in large numbers to get the message across that we as member-owners believe that a 228 room luxury hotel with 60 parking spaces in our downtown will be a detriment to our community— occupying valuable real estate zoned for housing, clogging our streets, filling parking spaces meant to serve residents and visitors, stressing our water supply, moving profits out of state, adding carbon to our air.
In order to attend the meeting, you must be a credit union member and have registered by filling out the form at this link: https://www.scccu.org/landing-pages/special-member-meeting. There is an hour allotted at the end of the meeting for public comment. Please check the box that says that you want to speak against the hotel. It's a way to show your opposition. If you find you have nothing to say, you can always pass.
Unfortunately this “special member meeting” is scheduled during working hours, so If you aren’t able to attend, please take a few minutes to email your thoughts to feedback [at] scccu.com. And because the only way for Credit Union members to know about this meeting is by going to the website, we urge you to forward this letter to your member friends!
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network