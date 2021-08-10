S. C. Community Credit Union members fight sale to NY developer for luxury hotel! by Build Community not Hotels Working Group

Tuesday Aug 10th, 2021 8:40 AM

Movement to stop the Santa Cruz Community Credit union from selling valuable land zoned for housing to a NY developer to build a 228 room luxury hotel. A call for credit union members to attend an online meeting Friday from 12-2 and information about the situation for non-members.