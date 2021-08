If you want to learn some more, get angry and hopeful with us, stay tuned. On Wednesday, August 18th at 9 AM GMT we’re going to host an Instagram live with scientists, experts

and allies to break down this report for you and figure out what’s next.



Watch the recording here:



'Code Red for Humanity': IPCC Report Warns Window for Climate Action Is Closing Fast

https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/08/09/code-red-humanity-ipcc-report-warns-window-climate-action-closing-fast



Climate Movement Says 'Apocalyptic' IPCC Report Signals 'Moment to Rise Up'

https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/08/09/climate-movement-says-apocalyptic-ipcc-report-signals-moment-rise



'Not a Report to Despair Over': IPCC Gives Humanity Clear Directive to Act Boldly and Urgently

https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/08/09/not-report-despair-over-ipcc-gives-humanity-clear-directive-act-boldly-and-urgently

