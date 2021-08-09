top
Climate Crisis: Learn About the United Nations IPCC Report w/ 350.org
Date Wednesday August 18
Time 2:00 AM - 3:00 AM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/Author350.org
Location Details
Livestream via Instragram
The United Nations IPCC report on climate (https://www.ipcc.ch/sr15/) has been released, and scientists say that it’s “indisputable” that human activities are causing climate change. And that almost all emissions of greenhouse gases come specifically from the extraction, transport and use of fossil fuels as well as agriculture and farm animals.

If you want to learn some more, get angry and hopeful with us, stay tuned. On Wednesday, August 18th at 9 AM GMT we’re going to host an Instagram live with scientists, experts
and allies to break down this report for you and figure out what’s next.

Watch the recording here: https://www.instagram.com/350org/channel/?hl=en

_____________________________________________________________

COMMON DREAMS ARTICLES:

'Code Red for Humanity': IPCC Report Warns Window for Climate Action Is Closing Fast
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/08/09/code-red-humanity-ipcc-report-warns-window-climate-action-closing-fast

Climate Movement Says 'Apocalyptic' IPCC Report Signals 'Moment to Rise Up'
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/08/09/climate-movement-says-apocalyptic-ipcc-report-signals-moment-rise

'Not a Report to Despair Over': IPCC Gives Humanity Clear Directive to Act Boldly and Urgently
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/08/09/not-report-despair-over-ipcc-gives-humanity-clear-directive-act-boldly-and-urgently
_____________________________________________________________
For more event information: https://twitter.com/350/status/14247496272...

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 9th, 2021 2:49 PM
