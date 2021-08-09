The United Nations IPCC report on climate (https://www.ipcc.ch/sr15/) has been released, and scientists say that it’s “indisputable” that human activities are causing climate change. And that almost all emissions of greenhouse gases come specifically from the extraction, transport and use of fossil fuels as well as agriculture and farm animals.
If you want to learn some more, get angry and hopeful with us, stay tuned. On Wednesday, August 18th at 9 AM GMT we’re going to host an Instagram live with scientists, experts
and allies to break down this report for you and figure out what’s next.
Watch the recording here: https://www.instagram.com/350org/channel/?hl=en
COMMON DREAMS ARTICLES:
'Code Red for Humanity': IPCC Report Warns Window for Climate Action Is Closing Fast
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/08/09/code-red-humanity-ipcc-report-warns-window-climate-action-closing-fast
Climate Movement Says 'Apocalyptic' IPCC Report Signals 'Moment to Rise Up'
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/08/09/climate-movement-says-apocalyptic-ipcc-report-signals-moment-rise
'Not a Report to Despair Over': IPCC Gives Humanity Clear Directive to Act Boldly and Urgently
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/08/09/not-report-despair-over-ipcc-gives-humanity-clear-directive-act-boldly-and-urgently
|Climate Crisis: Learn About the United Nations IPCC Report w/ 350.org
|Date
|Wednesday August 18
|Time
|2:00 AM - 3:00 AM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|350.org
|Location Details
|Livestream via Instragram
For more event information: https://twitter.com/350/status/14247496272...
