



Friday, Aug. 13 @ 3:30 - 4:30 PM PT



RSVP:



Website:



This event is part of a national day of action:





On July 23rd, major US and Canadian banks had loans worth nearly $6 billion to oil corporation Enbridge, the company behind Line 3, that were due for renewal.



We made it clear that the banks must walk away from those loans if they cared at all about curtailing the climate crisis & respecting Indigenous rights. Yet, the banks choose to renew the loans and to keep funding Oil Pipeline 3.



On August 13th, as part of a national day of action, climate activists are protesting across the country to show Wall Street that funding the climate crisis will not be tolerated.



We demand that all financial institutions stop financing and funding the corporations engaged in climate destruction and human rights abuses by the start of the United Nations COP26 Glasgow Climate Talks on November 1, 2021.



Join 350Marin.org in San Anselmo to Stop the Money Pipeline!



___________________________________________________________



COMMON DREAMS: Climate Movement Says 'Apocalyptic' IPCC Report Signals

'Moment to Rise Up'



"Compiled by a team of more than 200 scientists, the IPCC report offers a dire analysis of the impacts that humanity's persistent burning of fossils fuels have had on the climate, which is warming at a rate not seen in at least 2,000 years, leading to ever more intense extreme weather events such as devastating wildfires, flooding, and drought."



For the complete article, go to:

___________________________________________________________

