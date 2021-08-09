You are the master of our fate, buck-o's! You rule!



A week after the anniversary of humanity showing the world it can destroy itself in a jiffy (Hiroshima/Nagasaki), come on a walking tour exploring how great minds and your conversations might restore the world to all humanity.



21 years and running, er, walking, this walking tour reviews San Francisco social movement history as it discovers a common thread, namely we all seek security in geography. San Francisco's own fusion-brilliant solution, championed by a 19th century newspaperman and a 19th century female school teacher caps the walk.



It's FREE, so Dig It!

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 9th, 2021 10:12 AM