Join Women's March Action for a discussion with professor and CommuniVax member
Dr. Elisa (EJ) Sobo at Society for Cultural Anthropology SDSU, and assistant professor
Dr. Timothy Callaghan at Texas A&M School of Public Health, as they discuss their experience with vaccine hesitancy in an increasingly tumultuous political climate during a global pandemic.
August 10, 2021 @ 5 PM - 6 PM PST
Sign up: https://www.mobilize.us/womensmarchaction/event/390859/
See CommuniVax's Website here:https://www.communivax.org/
Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 8th, 2021 4:16 PM
