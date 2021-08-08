Join the Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berekely and the National Network for Immigrant and Refugee Rights for a panel discussion on border justice and migrant rights.
When: Thursday, August 26, 2021 @ 2:00 PM
Where: Online/Virtual
Register here: https://secure.everyaction.com/vV73yklFtUCbrfd1KsTLEg2
As immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers from Mexico, Central and South America, Africa and the Caribbean seek entry in the U.S. at the border with Mexico, the discourse on global migration has gotten shrill and disingenuous.
The human rights of migrants are being violated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, Border Patrol agents, police officers and vigilante groups everyday. The root causes of migration and US complicity in forcing people to leave their home countries are obscured.
A panel of activists and academics will shed light on the crisis in US policy that has led to the displacement and demonization of migrants.
Related Categories: East Bay | Immigrant Rights
|Defending the Displaced: Border Justice & Migrant Rights
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday August 26
|Time
|2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Othering & Belonging Institute and NNIRR
|Location Details
|Online event (FREE)
|
Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 8th, 2021 12:56 PM
