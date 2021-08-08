



When: Thursday, August 26, 2021 @ 2:00 PM



Where: Online/Virtual



Register here:



As immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers from Mexico, Central and South America, Africa and the Caribbean seek entry in the U.S. at the border with Mexico, the discourse on global migration has gotten shrill and disingenuous.



The human rights of migrants are being violated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, Border Patrol agents, police officers and vigilante groups everyday. The root causes of migration and US complicity in forcing people to leave their home countries are obscured.



A panel of activists and academics will shed light on the crisis in US policy that has led to the displacement and demonization of migrants.

