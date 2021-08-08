top
Defending the Displaced: Border Justice & Migrant Rights
Date Thursday August 26
Time 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorOthering & Belonging Institute and NNIRR
Location Details
Online event (FREE)
Join the Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berekely and the National Network for Immigrant and Refugee Rights for a panel discussion on border justice and migrant rights.

When: Thursday, August 26, 2021 @ 2:00 PM

Where: Online/Virtual

Register here: https://secure.everyaction.com/vV73yklFtUCbrfd1KsTLEg2

As immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers from Mexico, Central and South America, Africa and the Caribbean seek entry in the U.S. at the border with Mexico, the discourse on global migration has gotten shrill and disingenuous.

The human rights of migrants are being violated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, Border Patrol agents, police officers and vigilante groups everyday. The root causes of migration and US complicity in forcing people to leave their home countries are obscured.

A panel of activists and academics will shed light on the crisis in US policy that has led to the displacement and demonization of migrants.
Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 8th, 2021 12:56 PM
