Ways to help Palestinians:

1) Sign the following:



https://www.codepink.org/powersact



https://www.codepink.org/savesilwan2021



https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_2590?utm_campaign=may_14_gaza_update_nwttac&utm_medium=email&utm_source=dcipalestine&emci=898aaa6a-50ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&emdi=720e95c4-78ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&ceid=13259655#/



https://ampalestine.salsalabs.org/sanctionisrael/index.html



https://www.gazaunlocked.org/act2019MELPA



https://secure.everyaction.com/1bUDFJrq_kWz5sjKEeyoPQ2?emci=5d4149d1-36af-eb11-85aa-0050f237abef&emdi=48af3b35-3eb3-eb11-a7ad-0050f271b5d8&ceid=1631053



http://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/petition_end_solitary_confinement?recruiter_id=219146



https://defundracism.org/



2) Call your US House Representative (202-225-3121) and tell them to cosponsor HR2590, The Palestinian Children & Families Act, so that Israel cannot use US funds to imprison and torture Palestinian children.



3) Learn more about Palestine at:

- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)

- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)

- Rebuilding Alliance

- Adalah Justice Project

- Eyewitness Palestine

- Grassroots Al-Quds

- BDS Movement

- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)

- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)

- We Are Not Numbers

- teachpalestine.org

- decolonizepalestine.com

- gazaincontext.com

- palambassador.org

- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah

- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/

- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/



4) Read the following books:

- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian

- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha



5) Watch the following films:

- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at

- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at

- "The Price of Oslo"

Episode 1:

Episode 2:



6) Boycott HP, PUMA, General Mills, Pillsbury, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, and Airbnb



Watch the film "Stitching Palestine" at your own convenience - BEFORE the event. Join the Q&A discussion on August 15 at noon (PDT). Registrants will receive the link for viewing the film via the confirmation email you'll receive shortly after you register.

