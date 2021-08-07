top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Labor & Workers
View events for the week of 8/21/2021
Workplace Health & Safety: A Constant Struggle Under Capitalism (online)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday August 21
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorSpeak Out Now
Location Details
online event, see website for details
As the economy and our society fully “reopens” with the removal of most health protections, questions are being raised about what this will mean for working people. Regardless of our workplace, the following year has shown us that we will need to take the initiative to demand a safe work environment, because management will not.

Join Speak Out Now for a discussion with Garrett Brown to get useful information about workplace health and safety, the challenges that working people face with COVID-19 transmission at the workplace, and about larger challenges workers face in a system that prioritizes profit over health and safety for workers.

Garrett Brown is a workplace health and safety professional and activist with extensive experience working in both the United States and in the developing world. He recently retired after working over two decades as a Cal/OSHA field inspector and worked as a union organizer in Alabama and Georgia earlier in his life.
For more event information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/th-08-21-21/

Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 7th, 2021 7:16 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 267.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code