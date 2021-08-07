top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 8/ 8/2021
Bay Area Meeting of CA Poor People's Campaign
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday August 08
Time 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorBay Area CA PPC
Location Details
Online via Zoom
MEETING: Bay Area Structure Committee of the CA Poor People's Campaign

Sunday August 8, 3:00 PM PT

RSVP here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYrc-mgpzgpG9ZLr4g5MzNjNDn05LfrFJBm

Newcomers welcome


Please join us for a special meeting of the 9 County Bay Area Regional Steering Committee.

We'll be hearing reports from the Season of Non-violent Direct Actions in San Francisco and Washington D.C., and introducing a next steps proposal for building the campaign in the region.

Forward together, not one step back!

Season of Non-violent Direct Actions Demands:

1. End the filibuster
2. Pass all provisions of the For the People Act
3. Fully restore the Voting Rights Act
4. Raise the minimum wage to $15/hr
5. Establish permanent protections for all undocumented immigrants
_____________________________________________________________

COMMON DREAMS: Hundreds Arrested in DC Demanding Voting Rights, End to Poverty, and Death of Filibuster

"Leaders of the national Poor People's Campaign and Rev. Jesse Jackson were among hundreds of people arrested in Washington, D.C. during a direct action Monday led by clergy and low-wage workers from across the country. The "Moral Monday" event. . .follows last week's 27-mile, four-day march in Texas, one of several states where GOP lawmakers have attacked voting rights this year. . ."

For the full, complete article, go here: https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/08/02/hundreds-arrested-dc-demanding-voting-rights-end-poverty-and-death-filibuster
_____________________________________________________________
ppc_ca.png
Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 7th, 2021 3:02 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 267.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code