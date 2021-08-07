MEETING: Bay Area Structure Committee of the CA Poor People's Campaign
Sunday August 8, 3:00 PM PT
RSVP here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYrc-mgpzgpG9ZLr4g5MzNjNDn05LfrFJBm
Newcomers welcome
Please join us for a special meeting of the 9 County Bay Area Regional Steering Committee.
We'll be hearing reports from the Season of Non-violent Direct Actions in San Francisco and Washington D.C., and introducing a next steps proposal for building the campaign in the region.
Forward together, not one step back!
Season of Non-violent Direct Actions Demands:
1. End the filibuster
2. Pass all provisions of the For the People Act
3. Fully restore the Voting Rights Act
4. Raise the minimum wage to $15/hr
5. Establish permanent protections for all undocumented immigrants
COMMON DREAMS: Hundreds Arrested in DC Demanding Voting Rights, End to Poverty, and Death of Filibuster
"Leaders of the national Poor People's Campaign and Rev. Jesse Jackson were among hundreds of people arrested in Washington, D.C. during a direct action Monday led by clergy and low-wage workers from across the country. The "Moral Monday" event. . .follows last week's 27-mile, four-day march in Texas, one of several states where GOP lawmakers have attacked voting rights this year. . ."
For the full, complete article, go here: https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/08/02/hundreds-arrested-dc-demanding-voting-rights-end-poverty-and-death-filibuster
