Collective working time reduction is long overdue by Heinz-Josef Bontrup

Saturday Aug 7th, 2021 11:04 AM

Full-time employment must be reduced and part-time employment increased. Otherwise, as has been the case in Germany since the mid-1970s, unemployment will not be eliminated and there will be a further decline in labor incomes and more and more precarious workers - especially in many service markets that continue to grow.