Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
Destruction & Privatization of San Francisco’s Working Class Community College
by Labor Video Project
Friday Aug 6th, 2021 9:16 PM
The San Francisico Community College is literally being destroyed by the administration with the support of the rubber stamp Board of Trustees. A panel was held to discuss how this Is taking place.
ccsf_reservoir_not_for_sale.jpg
A panel was held on July 23, 2021 on the ongoing attack on City College of San Francisco. They reported on the privatization and liquidation of San Francisco's Community College by the administration supported by the San Francisco Ciity College Board of Trustees. Hundreds of layoffs have taken place in Music, ESL, Nursing, Ethnic studies and many other programs are faced with elimination as well as campuses that have been shutdown and others have been sold off to developers such as Avalon who is planning to build 1100 million dollar condos on the SF PUC Balboa reservoir. The entire Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to privatize this land and turn it over to a for profit developer.

The program was part of LaborFest 2021 which commemorates the San Francisco 1934 general strike.

Panelists included:

Edgar Torres, chair of Latin American and Latinx Studies, Department Chair, City College of San Francisco
Muriel Parenteau, past chair for disabled students and services at CCSF
Rick Baum, CCSF Lecturer AFT 2121 & HEAT Member
Steve Zeltzer, WORKWEEK
Stephen Brady, AFT 2121 member & automotive instructor

Additional media:

A Teachers Union Against Itself
Organized Labor and the Crisis at City College of San Francisco
https://monthlyreview.org/2017/04/01/a-teachers-union-against-itself/

SF CCSF Students Protest Class Cuts & March To Board Trustee Temprano's House To Oppose Layoffs
https://youtu.be/DwHh9tCrFVg

CCSF HEAT-CCSF Collective Report Card & Privatization Of Community Colleges
https://youtu.be/PLxMQibw8bU

Stop The Closure of CCSF Ft. Mason & Other Campuses & Classes At SF Community College
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUlfNdGgUVY

Community Colleges Under Attack, Working People & The Right To Higher Education, Racism & Capitalism
https://youtu.be/0hjRt8kcV-s

CCSF Art Students Do Art & MusicTo Save Ft. Mason & Stop Privatization Of Balboa Reservoir
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3jdKvOHzls

Protest To Stop The Destruction of CCSF Through Elimination of ESL, Shuttering of Campuses, Privatization & Union Busting
https://youtu.be/GzGEZRrOWqY

Stop The Cuts! Hundreds of CCSF Students & Faculty Protest 300 Class Cuts AT BOT Meet-SF & CA Demos Lead The Attack On Public Education
https://youtu.be/7ohpgRD_cOg

CCSF Board Of Trustees At Meeting All Support Chancellor Rocha Cuts & Union Busting
https://youtu.be/2uwdqug6Ii4

AFT 2121 CCSF Faculty Speak Out On Rocha Budget Cuts & Public Education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DCjhCG0wunc

Students, Faculty & Community Demand STOP The CUTS At CCSF With Funeral
https://youtu.be/2caDc_WN60g

Shooting Yourself In The Foot & Increasing Executive Salaries At CCSF By Chancellor Rocha
https://youtu.be/3esO55xUlp8

Speak-out On Privatization of Balboa Reservoir For Developers Which Threatens SF City College
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SbeRvY-HRhY

BUSTING up CCSF! CCSF Chancellor, Bd President & Bd Majority Wrecking City College
https://youtu.be/pizpoBQcQuQ

The Downsizing & Privatization Of CCSF "Vision 2025" & The Secret Illegal CCSF Board Meetings
https://youtu.be/JhDq_BakeQo

Privatization and Destruction of CCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SnDjK5RAkes&t=2s

Build The PAEC NOW! Stop The Privatization & Developers Rip-off Scam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkGMe_w6JaU

Conflicts of Interest, CCSF & The Attack On Public Education Privatization With Kathy Carroll
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ux4mRloWBEA&t=3s

Public Education, Privatization, Corruption And The
Destruction Of Our Schools
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_eu5u70tTE

"Are You Out Of Your Minds"? AFT 2121 Faculty Challenge CCSF Board On Mark Rocha Appointment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CEZpOS8p4gQ

Additional information:
HEAT-Higher Education Action Team
https://www.ccsfheat.org
sfcitycollegeheat [at] gmail.com
LaborFest
http://www.laborfest.net
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/aHtOKqAbZls
§Millions Are Going To Consultants At CCSF While Faculty & Classes Get Cut
by Labor Video Project
Friday Aug 6th, 2021 9:16 PM
sm_ccsf_mission_press_conf_students_4-15-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The CCSF administration is spending millions on consultants while selling off campuses, liquidating programs and ordering massive layoffs with the support of the CCSF Board of Trustees.
https://youtu.be/aHtOKqAbZls
§74 Billionaires In SF While CCSF Is Being Liquidated
by Labor Video Project
Friday Aug 6th, 2021 9:16 PM
sm_billionaires_sf_74.jpg
original image (920x674)
While the numbers of billionaires in San Franciisco has grown to 74, the Democratic Party which runs the CCSF Board of Trustees and SF Board of Supervisors along with SF Mayor are allowing the destruction of the public working class community college which is needed desperately by all poor Brown, Black, LBGQT, and immigrant working class students.
https://youtu.be/aHtOKqAbZls
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
