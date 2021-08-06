The San Francisico Community College is literally being destroyed by the administration with the support of the rubber stamp Board of Trustees. A panel was held to discuss how this Is taking place.

A panel was held on July 23, 2021 on the ongoing attack on City College of San Francisco. They reported on the privatization and liquidation of San Francisco's Community College by the administration supported by the San Francisco Ciity College Board of Trustees. Hundreds of layoffs have taken place in Music, ESL, Nursing, Ethnic studies and many other programs are faced with elimination as well as campuses that have been shutdown and others have been sold off to developers such as Avalon who is planning to build 1100 million dollar condos on the SF PUC Balboa reservoir. The entire Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to privatize this land and turn it over to a for profit developer.The program was part of LaborFest 2021 which commemorates the San Francisco 1934 general strike.Panelists included:Edgar Torres, chair of Latin American and Latinx Studies, Department Chair, City College of San FranciscoMuriel Parenteau, past chair for disabled students and services at CCSFRick Baum, CCSF Lecturer AFT 2121 & HEAT MemberSteve Zeltzer, WORKWEEKStephen Brady, AFT 2121 member & automotive instructor