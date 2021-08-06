



Tuesday, August 10 @ 7 – 8:30 PM PDT



Info & Register:





Now is the time for the Senate to do their job and pass the For the People Act!



On August 16th, the census data will be released, allowing states to begin drawing new maps for state and federal districts. If passed before the deadline, the For the People Act will ensure fair districting, keeping our communities whole and ensuring our communities can thrive for the next 10 years and beyond.



When it comes to our districts, we draw the line. And the stakes have never been higher!



The freedom to vote is under attack by extremist state lawmakers across the country who want to put up deliberate barriers to make it harder to vote -- especially for people of color.



And in response to this urgent threat to our democracy, people all across the country raised their voices and showed up to fight for the passage of this bill.



Now the Senate needs to step up, do their job, and pass the For the People Act to protect our votes and our democracy before the 8/16 deadline.



We'll hear from speaker Gil Ramos who participated in the March to the Texas Capitol with Rev Barber and the Jesse Jackson about being in the forefront of the Voting Rights Movement. Otis Bruce, Marin DA, will speak on the legacy of Robert Moses. CA Assembly Member David Chui, SF district 19 will address the crucial role of voting rights at the State level to meet voters needs, in solidarity with Texas State Dems and how CA leads in protecting voting and democracy. Hear perfomers Destiny & Pete Kronowitt.



Choose an action, do it together and commit to next steps. Join us August 10th to tell our Senators: democracy can’t wait - pass the For the People Act, and get it done now!Tuesday, August 10 @ 7 – 8:30 PM PDTInfo & Register: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/404247/ Now is the time for the Senate to do their job and pass the For the People Act!On August 16th, the census data will be released, allowing states to begin drawing new maps for state and federal districts. If passed before the deadline, the For the People Act will ensure fair districting, keeping our communities whole and ensuring our communities can thrive for the next 10 years and beyond.When it comes to our districts, we draw the line. And the stakes have never been higher!The freedom to vote is under attack by extremist state lawmakers across the country who want to put up deliberate barriers to make it harder to vote -- especially for people of color.And in response to this urgent threat to our democracy, people all across the country raised their voices and showed up to fight for the passage of this bill.Now the Senate needs to step up, do their job, and pass the For the People Act to protect our votes and our democracy before the 8/16 deadline.We'll hear from speaker Gil Ramos who participated in the March to the Texas Capitol with Rev Barber and the Jesse Jackson about being in the forefront of the Voting Rights Movement. Otis Bruce, Marin DA, will speak on the legacy of Robert Moses. CA Assembly Member David Chui, SF district 19 will address the crucial role of voting rights at the State level to meet voters needs, in solidarity with Texas State Dems and how CA leads in protecting voting and democracy. Hear perfomers Destiny & Pete Kronowitt.Choose an action, do it together and commit to next steps. For more event information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/404...

Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 6th, 2021 1:22 PM