End COVID-19 Vaccine Apartheid International Activist Assembly
Join us for a day of learning and organizing to end the COVID-19 global vaccine apartheid!
Sat, 4 September 2021 @ 5:30 AM PT - 9:30 AM PT (1:30 PM - 4:30 PM London Time)
Register here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/activist-assembly-end-vaccine-apartheid-tickets-165401703949
As rich countries drop pandemic measures with plentiful COVID-19 vaccines and life returns to normal, the rest of the world is suffering with new deadly waves of the virus. Only 1.5 % of Africa's population has had a jab. Yet, the same rich nations are blocking other countries from accessing the know-how to make their own vaccine.
We will hear from international speakers from the African Alliance and Focus on the Global South. We will also learn from the people behind Free the Vaccine in the US, medical students organizing with UAEM globally and our own activists who delivered brilliant actions pushing AstraZeneca here in the UK.
This will be a chance to gather, inspire and organize together to ramp up our campaign in the autumn.
ONLINE OPTION: Option to join via Zoom for at least parts of the event. Please bear with us as we navigate this new reality.
Speakers:
Fatima Hassan, Health Justice Initiative (South Africa)
Sangeeta Shashikant, Third World Network
Nick Dearden, Global Justice Now
Universities Allied for Essential Medicines
Students for Global Health
People's Action (US)
and more
ABOUT: Global Justice Now
https://www.globaljustice.org.uk/
We are a democratic social justice organisation working as part of a global movement to challenge the powerful and create a more just and equal world. We mobilise people in the UK for change, and act in solidarity with those fighting injustice, particularly in the global south.
