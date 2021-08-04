top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 8/13/2021
#DefundLine 3 - SF Bay Area - Guerrilla Movies & Community Art Action
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday August 13
Time 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorJade Northrup
Location Details
Wells Fargo Global Headquarters • 420 Montgomery St , San Francisco, CA 94104
As part of the #DefundLine3 Global Day of Action - join us in downtown San Francisco for Guerrilla Movies and Community Art Action on Friday, August 13th from 7pm - 10pm

Bring chairs, blankets, and people power as we host a guerrilla movie screening and mass action at Wells Fargo's headquarters to help stop the Line 3 pipeline.

7:00pm — Non-Violent Direct Action training

8:30pm — Movie screening on the Line 3 resistance movement

Post-credits — Creative action (details will be shared on the ground)

Given the ongoing public health risks of COVID - while this event is outdoors, we still encourage attendees to be mindful of social distancing and wearing of masks. If you feel sick - please stay home.

Event sponsors include: Oil and Gas Action Network, Extinction Rebellion SF Bay Area, Silicon Valley Climate Action Now, SF Projection Department, Diablo Rising Tide, Climate Health Now, 350 Bay Area and more

**If your group is interested in co-sponsoring, please email info [at] OilGasAction.org.

The situation in Anishinaabe territory is dire right now.

Enbridge is spilling drilling fluid into the wetlands of the Mississippi headwaters as it rushes to complete the Line 3 pipeline. Hundreds of Water Protectors are chaining themselves to drilling equipment to prevent Enbridge from violating Anishinaabe treaty rights. Enbridge is currently violating 21 river crossings and hundreds of waterways across Minnesota. If completed, the expanded tar sands pipeline would unleash the emissions equivalent of fifty new coal plants.

On July 23rd, major banks (such as JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Citibank) had loans worth nearly $6 billion to Enbridge, the company behind Line 3, that were due for renewal. We made it clear that the banks must walk away from those loans if they cared at all about curtailing the climate crisis & respecting Indigenous rights. In the past twelve months, nearly every major bank has pledged to achieve “net-zero” climate emissions by 2050. Yet, the banks chose to renew the loans and to keep funding Line 3.

This is greenwashing at its worst — so on Friday, August 13th, activists from around the country will demand banks stop funding the Line 3 pipeline, and all other fossil fuel projects.

(Illustration by CRYSTAL CLARITY)
sm_176918116_948676462554651_2954395828351227104_n-2.jpg
original image (1500x600)
For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/defundlin...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 4th, 2021 7:49 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 242.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code