As part of the #DefundLine3 Global Day of Action - join us in downtown San Francisco for Guerrilla Movies and Community Art Action on Friday, August 13th from 7pm - 10pm
Bring chairs, blankets, and people power as we host a guerrilla movie screening and mass action at Wells Fargo's headquarters to help stop the Line 3 pipeline.
7:00pm — Non-Violent Direct Action training
8:30pm — Movie screening on the Line 3 resistance movement
Post-credits — Creative action (details will be shared on the ground)
Given the ongoing public health risks of COVID - while this event is outdoors, we still encourage attendees to be mindful of social distancing and wearing of masks. If you feel sick - please stay home.
Event sponsors include: Oil and Gas Action Network, Extinction Rebellion SF Bay Area, Silicon Valley Climate Action Now, SF Projection Department, Diablo Rising Tide, Climate Health Now, 350 Bay Area and more
**If your group is interested in co-sponsoring, please email info [at] OilGasAction.org.
The situation in Anishinaabe territory is dire right now.
Enbridge is spilling drilling fluid into the wetlands of the Mississippi headwaters as it rushes to complete the Line 3 pipeline. Hundreds of Water Protectors are chaining themselves to drilling equipment to prevent Enbridge from violating Anishinaabe treaty rights. Enbridge is currently violating 21 river crossings and hundreds of waterways across Minnesota. If completed, the expanded tar sands pipeline would unleash the emissions equivalent of fifty new coal plants.
On July 23rd, major banks (such as JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Citibank) had loans worth nearly $6 billion to Enbridge, the company behind Line 3, that were due for renewal. We made it clear that the banks must walk away from those loans if they cared at all about curtailing the climate crisis & respecting Indigenous rights. In the past twelve months, nearly every major bank has pledged to achieve “net-zero” climate emissions by 2050. Yet, the banks chose to renew the loans and to keep funding Line 3.
This is greenwashing at its worst — so on Friday, August 13th, activists from around the country will demand banks stop funding the Line 3 pipeline, and all other fossil fuel projects.
(Illustration by CRYSTAL CLARITY)
Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
|#DefundLine 3 - SF Bay Area - Guerrilla Movies & Community Art Action
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday August 13
|Time
|7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Jade Northrup
|Location Details
|Wells Fargo Global Headquarters • 420 Montgomery St , San Francisco, CA 94104
|
For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/defundlin...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 4th, 2021 7:49 PM
