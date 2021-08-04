Opening Reception:
Celebrate the launch of “The Art of Protest” at the Oakland Asian Cultural Center with an in-person reception featuring live screen printing demos by SF Poster Syndicate and a Dance of Peace performed by curator Sharat Lin.
This exhibit consists of approximately 40 original silk screen poster prints documenting campus social protest movements. Long before the availability of personal computers, the most accessible way of making vivid color posters in quantities of a few hundred was silk screen printing. Most of the artists were anonymous students at the University of California campuses at Berkeley and Santa Cruz. The times were different, but many of the issues – war, racism, environment, human rights, right to dissent – remain the same, making the posters resonate among the social issues of today.
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action
|Opening Reception - The Art of Protest: 1960s-1970s to Now
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday October 02
|Time
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Oakland Asian Cultural Center
|Location Details
|Oakland Asian Cultural Center
|
For more event information: https://oacc.cc/event/the-art-of-protest/
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 4th, 2021 2:14 PM
