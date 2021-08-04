



Join us to learn best practices for:



--Holding meetings with elected officials

--Building a movement around your advocacy

--Fostering relationships with policymakers

--Optimizing your work to get results



We will be joined by Dan Xie, Political Director for the Student Public Interest Research Groups (PIRGs) and Terra Pascarosa, National Campaign Director for EARTHDAY‍.ORG, among others to share their knowledge on citizen efforts.



RSVP:



or, You can join directly via the livestreams:



FB:



