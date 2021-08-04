top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 8/18/2021
Climate Crisis: How to Influence Your Elected Officials & Make a Difference Training
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday August 18
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorEarthDay.org
Location Details
Online workshop
Want to learn how to influence environmental policy? Join us on August 18th at noon PT (3 PM ET) to attend our expert-led virtual discussion on engaging your elected leaders.

Join us to learn best practices for:

--Holding meetings with elected officials
--Building a movement around your advocacy
--Fostering relationships with policymakers
--Optimizing your work to get results

We will be joined by Dan Xie, Political Director for the Student Public Interest Research Groups (PIRGs) and Terra Pascarosa, National Campaign Director for EARTHDAY‍.ORG, among others to share their knowledge on citizen efforts.

RSVP: https://www.earthday.org/volunteer-for-the-earth-workshop-4/

or, You can join directly via the livestreams:

FB: https://www.facebook.com/EarthDayNetwork

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/earthdaynetwork
earth_day_network.png
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 4th, 2021 11:21 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 242.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code