Come along on a FREE walking tour (20 years and running again after COVID lock-down) exploring the role Mother Earth's real estate plays in a theory of Social Movement history.
We walk half a mile of the Union Square and Financial District neighborhoods perusing ten San Francisco social movement stories, ranging from the Mormon hegira of 1846 through Black Lives Matter, from the Ohlone/Alcatraz tales through Occupy, to propose that security in geography is the aim of most all social movements, and that economic public policy striving to realize that aim is comprehensible.
Starts in the lobby of the American Youth Hostel.
|Saturday August 07
|9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
|Teach-In
|David Giesen
|info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
|415-948-4265
American Youth Hostel
312 Mason Street
San Francisco
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 3rd, 2021 1:33 PM
