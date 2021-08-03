



Volunteer form: It is with great sadness that we grieve for the third year, the loss of 40 of our innocent children, who’s lives were taken by a 500 lb U.S. made, Saudi-UAE led bomb.Year after year, the crisis in Yemen worsens and justice has yet to be served.This Sunday at the SF Union Square, we will be laying down 40 pairs of shoes and 40 backpacks to memorialize each life that was taken too soon. Join us in solidarity and prepare any testimonials or condolences that you would like to share in our open mic.Cosponsor form: http://bit.ly/3YearsLater40Dead Volunteer form: https://forms.gle/QTqDWv7uzsrvcWUY8 For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5004044112...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 3rd, 2021 1:29 PM