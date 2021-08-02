Info Here: http://trivalleycares.org/new/Join-Us-on-August-6th-and-9th.html
Youtube stream here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TriValleyCAREs1/videos
The U.S. dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki seventy-six years ago on August 6 and 9, 1945. The nuclear explosions created shadows where there had been people. These nuclear shadows have been with us each day since, and they remain with us today.
On August 6 and 9, 2021 Tri-Valley CAREs and a coalition of Bay Area peace and justice groups will commemorate the past and act to change the future. We ask you to join us on the commemorative date of your choice (rally program is the same both dates).
Tri-Valley CAREs invites you to participate in a virtual rally with Daniel Ellsberg, Nobuaki Hanaoka, Nell Myhand, Tsukuru Fors, John Burroughs, Marylia Kelley, Marshallese climate activists and more! Betsy Rose and Benjamin Mertz will provide the music.
We will be joined by a Hibakusha (A-bomb survivor) to say “never again” to nuclear devastation. And we will re-dedicate ourselves to the global abolition of nuclear weapons.
View events for the week of 8/ 9/2021
|Remembering Hiroshima & Nagasaki: The Existential Threats of Nuclear War & Climate Crisis
|Date
|Monday August 09
|Time
|9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Tri-Valley CAREs
|Location Details
|Online rally
|
Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 2nd, 2021 9:18 PM
