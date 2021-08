Youtube stream here:



The U.S. dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki seventy-six years ago on August 6 and 9, 1945. The nuclear explosions created shadows where there had been people. These nuclear shadows have been with us each day since, and they remain with us today.



On August 6 and 9, 2021 Tri-Valley CAREs and a coalition of Bay Area peace and justice groups will commemorate the past and act to change the future. We ask you to join us on the commemorative date of your choice (rally program is the same both dates).



Tri-Valley CAREs invites you to participate in a virtual rally with Daniel Ellsberg, Nobuaki Hanaoka, Nell Myhand, Tsukuru Fors, John Burroughs, Marylia Kelley, Marshallese climate activists and more! Betsy Rose and Benjamin Mertz will provide the music.



