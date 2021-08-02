From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

Chinese Investors Wage Union Busting War On Namibian MUN Mine Workers by Labor Video Project

Monday Aug 2nd, 2021 3:58 PM Chinese investors both state and private in Namibia are engaging in a massive union busting campaign against the Mineworkers Union Of Namibia breaking strikes with the use of Chinese nationals and also firing union leaders including the 9 MUN union executive members of the Rossing Mine which is owned by the Chinese National Nuclear Corporation CNNC.



Protests, strikes and frontal attacks on leaders and members of the Mineworkers Union of Namibia are taking place throughout the country.



Namibian MUN members have been organizing a fightback and defense of labor and democratic rights on the job. They also face replacement on their jobs by Chinese nationals who are not working under MUN union contracts and also flagrantly violate Namibia national labor laws and protections.



Chinese investments are also the largest new investments in the country. They include China National Nuclear Corporation (Rossing Uranium Limited mine in Arandis), China General Nuclear Power Group (Swakop Uranium and Langer Heinrich mines in Arandis area), Best Cheer Investment (in the Karibeb area), China Harbour Company or Investment (Walvisbay port), Cheetah Cement mining (otjiwarongo), New Era Investment,

China Zhengtai and China Jiangxe, China Henan International Corporation Group (construction of Tses-Gochas road in the sputh of Namibia)



Additional media:

Namiibia Karibib Best Cheer marble processing plant strike enters third day

https://www.nbc.na/news/karibib-marble-processing-plant-strike-enters-third-day.44864



Striking employees of Best Cheer company block entrances to premises at Karibib

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQ-JmoYceQc



Marble factory workers want improved conditions

https://neweralive.na/posts/marble-factory-workers-want-improved-conditions



Namibian MUN Rossing Miners Leadership Win Labor Board Ruling Against Stalling By China Owned CNNC

https://youtu.be/53-gMl-Sd3U



Namibia Mine Workers Union Rossing Leaders Report On CNNC & Letter To Chinese President Xi-Jinping

https://youtu.be/oNoaMxLiC9U



The Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) Rossing Branch & The Struggle of The Namibian Working Class

https://youtu.be/1LCD5ZuAgvc



Namibian Rössing Mine Workers Face Covid-19 & Attacks From State Owned China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC)

https://youtu.be/pHsDDqy_WPU



Namibia Rössing, union in wage deadlock





China and Namibia Rössing Workers on Collision Course

https://www.facebook.com/informantenam/posts/3090166147716991/



Namibia MUN claims China National Nuclear Corporation is falling short of its Rossing promises

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nLuFIxwcIM&feature=emb_logo

https://www.nbc.na/news/mun-claims-china-national-nuclear-corporation-falling-short-its-rossing-promises.29304



Namibia Rössing uranium mine union members face dismissal by Chinese owners





For more info:

Internatonal Labor Solidarity Committee For The Namibian Miners

https://ilscnamibia.wordpress.com

https://www.facebook.com/ILSCNamibianMiners

ilscnamibia(at)gmail.com

Production of Labor Video Project

