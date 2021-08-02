top
Chinese Investors Wage Union Busting War On Namibian MUN Mine Workers
by Labor Video Project
Monday Aug 2nd, 2021 3:58 PM
Chinese investors both state and private in Namibia are engaging in a massive union busting campaign against the Mineworkers Union Of Namibia breaking strikes with the use of Chinese nationals and also firing union leaders including the 9 MUN union executive members of the Rossing Mine which is owned by the Chinese National Nuclear Corporation CNNC.
swacop_miners_protest_signs.jpg
Namibian workers face a re-colonization by massive Chinese state and private investment particularly in the extractive mining industry.

Protests, strikes and frontal attacks on leaders and members of the Mineworkers Union of Namibia are taking place throughout the country.

Namibian MUN members have been organizing a fightback and defense of labor and democratic rights on the job. They also face replacement on their jobs by Chinese nationals who are not working under MUN union contracts and also flagrantly violate Namibia national labor laws and protections.

Chinese investments are also the largest new investments in the country. They include China National Nuclear Corporation (Rossing Uranium Limited mine in Arandis), China General Nuclear Power Group (Swakop Uranium and Langer Heinrich mines in Arandis area), Best Cheer Investment (in the Karibeb area), China Harbour Company or Investment (Walvisbay port), Cheetah Cement mining (otjiwarongo), New Era Investment,
China Zhengtai and China Jiangxe, China Henan International Corporation Group (construction of Tses-Gochas road in the sputh of Namibia)

Additional media:
Namiibia Karibib Best Cheer marble processing plant strike enters third day
https://www.nbc.na/news/karibib-marble-processing-plant-strike-enters-third-day.44864

Striking employees of Best Cheer company block entrances to premises at Karibib
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQ-JmoYceQc

Marble factory workers want improved conditions
https://neweralive.na/posts/marble-factory-workers-want-improved-conditions

Namibian MUN Rossing Miners Leadership Win Labor Board Ruling Against Stalling By China Owned CNNC
https://youtu.be/53-gMl-Sd3U

Namibia Mine Workers Union Rossing Leaders Report On CNNC & Letter To Chinese President Xi-Jinping
https://youtu.be/oNoaMxLiC9U

The Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) Rossing Branch & The Struggle of The Namibian Working Class
https://youtu.be/1LCD5ZuAgvc

Namibian Rössing Mine Workers Face Covid-19 & Attacks From State Owned China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC)
https://youtu.be/pHsDDqy_WPU

Namibia Rössing, union in wage deadlock
https://www.namibian.com.na/198882/archive-read/Rössing-union-in-wage-deadlock

China and Namibia Rössing Workers on Collision Course
https://www.facebook.com/informantenam/posts/3090166147716991/

Namibia MUN claims China National Nuclear Corporation is falling short of its Rossing promises
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nLuFIxwcIM&feature=emb_logo
https://www.nbc.na/news/mun-claims-china-national-nuclear-corporation-falling-short-its-rossing-promises.29304

Namibia Rössing uranium mine union members face dismissal by Chinese owners
https://www.namibian.com.na/203896/archive-read/Rössing-union-members-face-dismissal

For more info:
Internatonal Labor Solidarity Committee For The Namibian Miners
https://ilscnamibia.wordpress.com
https://www.facebook.com/ILSCNamibianMiners
ilscnamibia(at)gmail.com
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/apVZG3MCHkE
§President Of Namibia Have Geingob & Chinese President Xi-Jinping
by Labor Video Project
Monday Aug 2nd, 2021 3:58 PM
sm_namibia_president_hage_geingob_china_handshake.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The Chinese government and the Chinese National Nuclear Corporation CNNC promised to abide by union contracts and the national labor laws of Namibia but they are blatantly violating union contracts and the national labor law of Namibia. They are also bringing in Chinese nationals to take over jobs of Namibians in the MUN mines throughout the country.
https://youtu.be/apVZG3MCHkE
§Stop Exploiting Our People
by Labor Video Project
Monday Aug 2nd, 2021 3:58 PM
sm_img_5694.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Namibian miners and demanding an end to their exploitation by Chinese and other international investors who want the natural resources of Namibia.
https://youtu.be/apVZG3MCHkE
§Women Hotel Workers In Namibia Joined A Rally For Fired MUN Fired Rossing Leaders
by Labor Video Project
Monday Aug 2nd, 2021 3:58 PM
sm_img_5857.jpg
original image (3674x2480)
At the labor arbitration for the dismissed 9 MUN Rossing Executive members, women hotel workers who have also been fighting for justice joined the action in solidarity.
https://youtu.be/apVZG3MCHkE
