Chinese investors both state and private in Namibia are engaging in a massive union busting campaign against the Mineworkers Union Of Namibia breaking strikes with the use of Chinese nationals and also firing union leaders including the 9 MUN union executive members of the Rossing Mine which is owned by the Chinese National Nuclear Corporation CNNC.

Namibian workers face a re-colonization by massive Chinese state and private investment particularly in the extractive mining industry.Protests, strikes and frontal attacks on leaders and members of the Mineworkers Union of Namibia are taking place throughout the country.Namibian MUN members have been organizing a fightback and defense of labor and democratic rights on the job. They also face replacement on their jobs by Chinese nationals who are not working under MUN union contracts and also flagrantly violate Namibia national labor laws and protections.Chinese investments are also the largest new investments in the country. They include China National Nuclear Corporation (Rossing Uranium Limited mine in Arandis), China General Nuclear Power Group (Swakop Uranium and Langer Heinrich mines in Arandis area), Best Cheer Investment (in the Karibeb area), China Harbour Company or Investment (Walvisbay port), Cheetah Cement mining (otjiwarongo), New Era Investment,China Zhengtai and China Jiangxe, China Henan International Corporation Group (construction of Tses-Gochas road in the sputh of Namibia)

For more info:
Internatonal Labor Solidarity Committee For The Namibian Miners
ilscnamibia(at)gmail.com
Production of Labor Video Project