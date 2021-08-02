From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Chinese Investors Wage Union Busting War On Namibian MUN Mine Workers
Chinese investors both state and private in Namibia are engaging in a massive union busting campaign against the Mineworkers Union Of Namibia breaking strikes with the use of Chinese nationals and also firing union leaders including the 9 MUN union executive members of the Rossing Mine which is owned by the Chinese National Nuclear Corporation CNNC.
Namibian workers face a re-colonization by massive Chinese state and private investment particularly in the extractive mining industry.
Protests, strikes and frontal attacks on leaders and members of the Mineworkers Union of Namibia are taking place throughout the country.
Namibian MUN members have been organizing a fightback and defense of labor and democratic rights on the job. They also face replacement on their jobs by Chinese nationals who are not working under MUN union contracts and also flagrantly violate Namibia national labor laws and protections.
Chinese investments are also the largest new investments in the country. They include China National Nuclear Corporation (Rossing Uranium Limited mine in Arandis), China General Nuclear Power Group (Swakop Uranium and Langer Heinrich mines in Arandis area), Best Cheer Investment (in the Karibeb area), China Harbour Company or Investment (Walvisbay port), Cheetah Cement mining (otjiwarongo), New Era Investment,
China Zhengtai and China Jiangxe, China Henan International Corporation Group (construction of Tses-Gochas road in the sputh of Namibia)
Additional media:
Namiibia Karibib Best Cheer marble processing plant strike enters third day
https://www.nbc.na/news/karibib-marble-processing-plant-strike-enters-third-day.44864
Striking employees of Best Cheer company block entrances to premises at Karibib
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQ-JmoYceQc
Marble factory workers want improved conditions
https://neweralive.na/posts/marble-factory-workers-want-improved-conditions
Namibian MUN Rossing Miners Leadership Win Labor Board Ruling Against Stalling By China Owned CNNC
https://youtu.be/53-gMl-Sd3U
Namibia Mine Workers Union Rossing Leaders Report On CNNC & Letter To Chinese President Xi-Jinping
https://youtu.be/oNoaMxLiC9U
The Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) Rossing Branch & The Struggle of The Namibian Working Class
https://youtu.be/1LCD5ZuAgvc
Namibian Rössing Mine Workers Face Covid-19 & Attacks From State Owned China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC)
https://youtu.be/pHsDDqy_WPU
Namibia Rössing, union in wage deadlock
https://www.namibian.com.na/198882/archive-read/Rössing-union-in-wage-deadlock
China and Namibia Rössing Workers on Collision Course
https://www.facebook.com/informantenam/posts/3090166147716991/
Namibia MUN claims China National Nuclear Corporation is falling short of its Rossing promises
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nLuFIxwcIM&feature=emb_logo
https://www.nbc.na/news/mun-claims-china-national-nuclear-corporation-falling-short-its-rossing-promises.29304
Namibia Rössing uranium mine union members face dismissal by Chinese owners
https://www.namibian.com.na/203896/archive-read/Rössing-union-members-face-dismissal
For more info:
Internatonal Labor Solidarity Committee For The Namibian Miners
https://ilscnamibia.wordpress.com
https://www.facebook.com/ILSCNamibianMiners
ilscnamibia(at)gmail.com
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
