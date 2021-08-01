US-based private actors have been fueling the illegal Israeli settler enterprise on occupied Palestinian land through 501(c)(3) charitable contributions. We will be delving deep into the issue of U.S. charities' complicity in enabling and funding the Israeli settlement enterprise and the work being done to combat it.
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following:
https://www.codepink.org/powersact
https://www.codepink.org/savesilwan2021
https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_2590?utm_campaign=may_14_gaza_update_nwttac&utm_medium=email&utm_source=dcipalestine&emci=898aaa6a-50ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&emdi=720e95c4-78ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&ceid=13259655#/
https://ampalestine.salsalabs.org/sanctionisrael/index.html
https://www.gazaunlocked.org/act2019MELPA
https://secure.everyaction.com/1bUDFJrq_kWz5sjKEeyoPQ2?emci=5d4149d1-36af-eb11-85aa-0050f237abef&emdi=48af3b35-3eb3-eb11-a7ad-0050f271b5d8&ceid=1631053
http://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/petition_end_solitary_confinement?recruiter_id=219146
2) Call your US House Representative (202-225-3121) and tell them to cosponsor HR2590, The Palestinian Children & Families Act, so that Israel cannot use US funds to imprison and torture Palestinian children.
3) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
4) Read the following books:
- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
5) Watch the following films:
- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
- "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
6) Boycott HP, PUMA, General Mills, Pillsbury, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, and Airbnb
Palestine | International
Complicity with Ethnic Cleansing
|Import into your personal calendar
Date
Tuesday August 03
Time
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author
Angela
|Location Details
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3386961879...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 1st, 2021 9:04 PM
