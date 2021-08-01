Call For Global Soldiarity Action With Namibian MUN Rossing Mine Fired Union Leadership & Their Labor Lawyer Hewat Beukes
The Namibian Miners Union Of Namibian Rossing Branch 7 union executive members have been illegally fired since September 2020 by their employer the state owned Chinese National Nuclear Corporation CNNC which has majority ownership of the Rossing uranium mine.
The company has been stalling the arbitrations and is trying to starve the mners and their families to give up. The Namibian government run by SWAPO is also allowing the flagrant violations of labor laws and union contracts by the Chinese government and Chinese privately owned mines in Namibia. In fact striking Chinese workers at the Best Cheer marble mine were replaced by Chinese nationals when they went on strike in April 2021 for better health and safety conditions and housing benefits.
Last month, the lawyer for the MUN Rossing Branch leadership Hewat Beukes was attacked when his house was surrounded and his electricity and water was cut off. Beukes also represents other workers and unions throughout Nambia including the Nambian United Fisherman.
The escaltation of attacks on not only the miners but their attorney must be protested internationally.
We call on supporters of the Namibian MUN Rossing miners on
Friday August 13, 2021 to rally at 12 noon at the
NY PERMANENT MISSION OF THE REPUBLIC OF NAMIBIA TO THE UNITED NATIONS
135 East 36th Street New York, N.Y. 10016
San Francisco Chinese Consulate 1450 Laguna St, San Francisco, CA 94115
and other embassies and consulates around the world.
Stop Union Busting Of Namibian MUN Rossing Miners and All Trade Unionists In Namibia
Rehire The MUN Rossing Mineworkers Branch Leadership NOW!
Hands Off Namibian Labor Lawyer Hewat Beukes-Restart his electricity and water NOW!
Victory To The Workers & Unionists Of Nambia!
An Injury to One is An Injury to All!
Sponsored by
Internatonal Labor Solidarity Committee For The Namibian Miners
https://ilscnamibia.wordpress.com
https://www.facebook.com/ILSCNamibianMiners
Hands Off Namibian Worker’s Lawyer Hewat Beukes & His Family
An Attack On The Namibian Working Class
Whereas, Nambiian lawyer Hewat Beukes has represented the MUN Rossing Branch union leaders who were fired by the Chinese National Nuclear Corporation CNNC and the Namimbia United Fisherman’s union as well as many other workers in Namibia and,
Whereas, Erica Beukes, who leads the Namibia Workers Help Center which as supported community members around housing, justice and health and,
Whereas on July 20, 2021 Namibian police surrounded their home in Khomasdal and tried to illegally gain entrance to their home without a warrant and government authorities have cut-off supplies of water and electricity in the middle of the Covid lockdown in Namibia and,
Whereas, other disabled residents of their home are also threatened by this action and this is causing a health hazard to the Beukes and other residents,
Whereas, this attack on the Beukes is not only an attack on them but the working class in Namibia,
Therefore be it resolved we call on an end to this government harassment and call on Namibian officials to halt this political targeting of the Beukes for their activies in support of the struggle of the Namibian unions and working class and call
on supporters of this statement contact
Windhoek Mayor Job Shipululo Amupanda shipululo [at] gmail.com
Chief Justice Peter Shivute cjsecretary [at] jud.gov.na
Judge President Petrus Demaseb Loraine.Cloete [at] jud.gov.na
and call for an end to this harassment and illegal retaliation for defending the working people of Namibia
Copy statement to
hewatbeukesz9(at)yahoo.co.uk
nehoya141082(at)gmail.com
labormedia1(at)gmail.com
