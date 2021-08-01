top
Soldiarity Action With Namibian MUN Rossing Mine Fired Union Leadership & Lawyer Beukes
Date Friday August 13
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorILSCTNM
Location Details
San Francisco Chinese Consulate
1450 Laguna St, San Francisco, CA 94115
Call For Global Soldiarity Action With Namibian MUN Rossing Mine Fired Union Leadership & Their Labor Lawyer Hewat Beukes

The Namibian Miners Union Of Namibian Rossing Branch 7 union executive members have been illegally fired since September 2020 by their employer the state owned Chinese National Nuclear Corporation CNNC which has majority ownership of the Rossing uranium mine.

The company has been stalling the arbitrations and is trying to starve the mners and their families to give up. The Namibian government run by SWAPO is also allowing the flagrant violations of labor laws and union contracts by the Chinese government and Chinese privately owned mines in Namibia. In fact striking Chinese workers at the Best Cheer marble mine were replaced by Chinese nationals when they went on strike in April 2021 for better health and safety conditions and housing benefits.

Last month, the lawyer for the MUN Rossing Branch leadership Hewat Beukes was attacked when his house was surrounded and his electricity and water was cut off. Beukes also represents other workers and unions throughout Nambia including the Nambian United Fisherman.

The escaltation of attacks on not only the miners but their attorney must be protested internationally.
We call on supporters of the Namibian MUN Rossing miners on

Friday August 13, 2021 to rally at 12 noon at the
NY PERMANENT MISSION OF THE REPUBLIC OF NAMIBIA TO THE UNITED NATIONS
135 East 36th Street New York, N.Y. 10016
San Francisco Chinese Consulate 1450 Laguna St, San Francisco, CA 94115
and other embassies and consulates around the world.

Stop Union Busting Of Namibian MUN Rossing Miners and All Trade Unionists In Namibia

Rehire The MUN Rossing Mineworkers Branch Leadership NOW!
Hands Off Namibian Labor Lawyer Hewat Beukes-Restart his electricity and water NOW!

Victory To The Workers & Unionists Of Nambia!

An Injury to One is An Injury to All!

Sponsored by
Internatonal Labor Solidarity Committee For The Namibian Miners
https://ilscnamibia.wordpress.com
https://www.facebook.com/ILSCNamibianMiners

Hands Off Namibian Worker’s Lawyer Hewat Beukes & His Family
An Attack On The Namibian Working Class

Whereas, Nambiian lawyer Hewat Beukes has represented the MUN Rossing Branch union leaders who were fired by the Chinese National Nuclear Corporation CNNC and the Namimbia United Fisherman’s union as well as many other workers in Namibia and,
Whereas, Erica Beukes, who leads the Namibia Workers Help Center which as supported community members around housing, justice and health and,
Whereas on July 20, 2021 Namibian police surrounded their home in Khomasdal and tried to illegally gain entrance to their home without a warrant and government authorities have cut-off supplies of water and electricity in the middle of the Covid lockdown in Namibia and,
Whereas, other disabled residents of their home are also threatened by this action and this is causing a health hazard to the Beukes and other residents,
Whereas, this attack on the Beukes is not only an attack on them but the working class in Namibia,
Therefore be it resolved we call on an end to this government harassment and call on Namibian officials to halt this political targeting of the Beukes for their activies in support of the struggle of the Namibian unions and working class and call
on supporters of this statement contact
Windhoek Mayor Job Shipululo Amupanda shipululo [at] gmail.com
Chief Justice Peter Shivute cjsecretary [at] jud.gov.na
Judge President Petrus Demaseb Loraine.Cloete [at] jud.gov.na
and call for an end to this harassment and illegal retaliation for defending the working people of Namibia
Copy statement to
hewatbeukesz9(at)yahoo.co.uk
nehoya141082(at)gmail.com
labormedia1(at)gmail.com


Additional media:

The Union Busting War On Namibian Workers
https://youtu.be/twVLySyVcT8

The Union Busting War On Namibian Workers
The Namibian Mineworkers are under attack. There is a union busting campaign aimed at destroying the Mineworkers Union of Namibia MUN and this has video has segments of their struggles in the Namibian mines.

Namiibia Karibib Best Cheer marble processing plant strike enters third day
https://www.nbc.na/news/karibib-marble-processing-plant-strike-enters-third-day.44864

Striking employees of Best Cheer company block entrances to premises at Karibib
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQ-JmoYceQc

Marble factory workers want improved conditions
https://neweralive.na/posts/marble-factory-workers-want-improved-conditions
Namibian MUN Rossing Miners Leadership Win Labor Board Ruling Against Stalling By China Owned CNNC
https://youtu.be/53-gMl-Sd3U

Namibia Mine Workers Union Rossing Leaders Report On CNNC & Letter To Chinese President Xi-Jinping
https://youtu.be/oNoaMxLiC9U

The Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) Rossing Branch & The Struggle of The Namibian Working Class
https://youtu.be/1LCD5ZuAgvc

Namibian Rössing Mine Workers Face Covid-19 & Attacks From State Owned China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC)
https://youtu.be/pHsDDqy_WPU

Namibia Rössing, union in wage deadlock
https://www.namibian.com.na/198882/archive-read/Rössing-union-in-wage-deadlock

China and Namibia Rössing Workers on Collision Course
https://www.facebook.com/informantenam/posts/3090166147716991/

Namibia MUN claims China National Nuclear Corporation is falling short of its Rossing promises
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nLuFIxwcIM&feature=emb_logo
https://www.nbc.na/news/mun-claims-china-national-nuclear-corporation-falling-short-its-rossing-promises.29304

Namibia Rössing uranium mine union members face dismissal by Chinese owners
https://www.namibian.com.na/203896/archive-read/Rössing-union-members-face-dismissal

Swapo, what is 'Socialism with a Namibian Character’?
https://www.namibian.com.na/183845/archive-read/Letter-of-the-Week--Swapo-what-is-Socialism-with-a-Namibian-Character
Namibia says China can buy Rio's uranium stake if it respects laws
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-rio-tinto-namibia-china/namibia-says-china-can-buy-rios-uranium-stake-if-it-respects-laws-idUSKCN1SZ0UR

Namibia Miners Solidarity Facebook Page
https://www.facebook.com/ILSCNamibianMiners

Petition To Support The Rehiring of the Miners
https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/the-reinstatement-of-the-nine-unlawfully-and

Internatonal Labor Solidarity Committee For The Namibian Miners
https://ilscnamibia.wordpress.com
https://www.facebook.com/ILSCNamibianMiners

§Namibian Miners Are Protest Union Busting At Many Mines
by ILSCTNM
Sunday Aug 1st, 2021 2:38 PM
sm_namibia_miners_protest_feb_2019.jpeg
original image (1200x800)
Namibian miners and their families are protesting the systemic union busting by Chinese state and privately owned mines in Namibia. Chinese nationals are being allowed to replace Namibian miners on the job and if they go on strike.
https://ilscnamibia.wordpress.com
§Namibian Miners At Husab Uranium Miner Present Petition To Chinese Manager
by ILSCTNM
Sunday Aug 1st, 2021 2:38 PM
sm_namibia_husab_mine_chinese_manager.jpeg
original image (1200x800)
MUN Husab uranium miners union protested the replacement of Namibian miners with Chinese nationals for jobs that can be done by Namibian workers. At the Rossing, Husab, Best Cheer and other Chinese owned mines the bosses are bringing in Chinese nationals to replace Namibian workers who have the skills to do the job. These replacement workers are told by their bosses that they are not bound by the Namibian union contracts and Namibian national labor laws. The government SWAPO has allowed the flagrant violation of labor laws by the Chinese investors and their is systemic corruption in the government.
https://ilscnamibia.wordpress.com
