



The Namibian Miners Union Of Namibian Rossing Branch 7 union executive members have been illegally fired since September 2020 by their employer the state owned Chinese National Nuclear Corporation CNNC which has majority ownership of the Rossing uranium mine.



The company has been stalling the arbitrations and is trying to starve the mners and their families to give up. The Namibian government run by SWAPO is also allowing the flagrant violations of labor laws and union contracts by the Chinese government and Chinese privately owned mines in Namibia. In fact striking Chinese workers at the Best Cheer marble mine were replaced by Chinese nationals when they went on strike in April 2021 for better health and safety conditions and housing benefits.



Last month, the lawyer for the MUN Rossing Branch leadership Hewat Beukes was attacked when his house was surrounded and his electricity and water was cut off. Beukes also represents other workers and unions throughout Nambia including the Nambian United Fisherman.



The escaltation of attacks on not only the miners but their attorney must be protested internationally.

We call on supporters of the Namibian MUN Rossing miners on



Friday August 13, 2021 to rally at 12 noon at the

NY PERMANENT MISSION OF THE REPUBLIC OF NAMIBIA TO THE UNITED NATIONS

135 East 36th Street New York, N.Y. 10016

San Francisco Chinese Consulate 1450 Laguna St, San Francisco, CA 94115

and other embassies and consulates around the world.



Stop Union Busting Of Namibian MUN Rossing Miners and All Trade Unionists In Namibia



Rehire The MUN Rossing Mineworkers Branch Leadership NOW!

Hands Off Namibian Labor Lawyer Hewat Beukes-Restart his electricity and water NOW!



Victory To The Workers & Unionists Of Nambia!



An Injury to One is An Injury to All!



Sponsored by

Internatonal Labor Solidarity Committee For The Namibian Miners

https://ilscnamibia.wordpress.com

https://www.facebook.com/ILSCNamibianMiners



Hands Off Namibian Worker’s Lawyer Hewat Beukes & His Family

An Attack On The Namibian Working Class



Whereas, Nambiian lawyer Hewat Beukes has represented the MUN Rossing Branch union leaders who were fired by the Chinese National Nuclear Corporation CNNC and the Namimbia United Fisherman’s union as well as many other workers in Namibia and,

Whereas, Erica Beukes, who leads the Namibia Workers Help Center which as supported community members around housing, justice and health and,

Whereas on July 20, 2021 Namibian police surrounded their home in Khomasdal and tried to illegally gain entrance to their home without a warrant and government authorities have cut-off supplies of water and electricity in the middle of the Covid lockdown in Namibia and,

Whereas, other disabled residents of their home are also threatened by this action and this is causing a health hazard to the Beukes and other residents,

Whereas, this attack on the Beukes is not only an attack on them but the working class in Namibia,

Therefore be it resolved we call on an end to this government harassment and call on Namibian officials to halt this political targeting of the Beukes for their activies in support of the struggle of the Namibian unions and working class and call

on supporters of this statement contact

Windhoek Mayor Job Shipululo Amupanda

Chief Justice Peter Shivute

Judge President Petrus Demaseb

and call for an end to this harassment and illegal retaliation for defending the working people of Namibia

Copy statement to

hewatbeukesz9(at)yahoo.co.uk

nehoya141082(at)gmail.com

labormedia1(at)gmail.com





Additional media:



The Union Busting War On Namibian Workers

https://youtu.be/twVLySyVcT8



The Union Busting War On Namibian Workers

The Namibian Mineworkers are under attack. There is a union busting campaign aimed at destroying the Mineworkers Union of Namibia MUN and this has video has segments of their struggles in the Namibian mines.



Namiibia Karibib Best Cheer marble processing plant strike enters third day

https://www.nbc.na/news/karibib-marble-processing-plant-strike-enters-third-day.44864



Striking employees of Best Cheer company block entrances to premises at Karibib

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQ-JmoYceQc



Marble factory workers want improved conditions

https://neweralive.na/posts/marble-factory-workers-want-improved-conditions

Namibian MUN Rossing Miners Leadership Win Labor Board Ruling Against Stalling By China Owned CNNC

https://youtu.be/53-gMl-Sd3U



Namibia Mine Workers Union Rossing Leaders Report On CNNC & Letter To Chinese President Xi-Jinping

https://youtu.be/oNoaMxLiC9U



The Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) Rossing Branch & The Struggle of The Namibian Working Class

https://youtu.be/1LCD5ZuAgvc



Namibian Rössing Mine Workers Face Covid-19 & Attacks From State Owned China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC)

https://youtu.be/pHsDDqy_WPU



Namibia Rössing, union in wage deadlock





China and Namibia Rössing Workers on Collision Course

https://www.facebook.com/informantenam/posts/3090166147716991/



Namibia MUN claims China National Nuclear Corporation is falling short of its Rossing promises

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nLuFIxwcIM&feature=emb_logo

https://www.nbc.na/news/mun-claims-china-national-nuclear-corporation-falling-short-its-rossing-promises.29304



Namibia Rössing uranium mine union members face dismissal by Chinese owners





Swapo, what is 'Socialism with a Namibian Character’?

https://www.namibian.com.na/183845/archive-read/Letter-of-the-Week--Swapo-what-is-Socialism-with-a-Namibian-Character

Namibia says China can buy Rio's uranium stake if it respects laws

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-rio-tinto-namibia-china/namibia-says-china-can-buy-rios-uranium-stake-if-it-respects-laws-idUSKCN1SZ0UR



Namibia Miners Solidarity Facebook Page

https://www.facebook.com/ILSCNamibianMiners



Petition To Support The Rehiring of the Miners

https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/the-reinstatement-of-the-nine-unlawfully-and



Internatonal Labor Solidarity Committee For The Namibian Miners

https://ilscnamibia.wordpress.com

https://www.facebook.com/ILSCNamibianMiners



Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 1st, 2021 2:38 PM