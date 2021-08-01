Minnesota Sheriff Deputy's Brutal Arrest of Grandmother Defending River from Enbridge by Brenda Norrell

Sunday Aug 1st, 2021 6:28 AM

A grandmother was brutally arrested by a Clearwater County Sheriff Deputy in northern Minnesota. She was protecting the Mississippi River from the onslaught of the Canadian corporation Enbridge, and its Line 3 pipeline for dirty crude oil from Canada. The gruesome arrest is documented on video.