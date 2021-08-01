top
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Minnesota Sheriff Deputy's Brutal Arrest of Grandmother Defending River from Enbridge
by Brenda Norrell
Sunday Aug 1st, 2021 6:28 AM
A grandmother was brutally arrested by a Clearwater County Sheriff Deputy in northern Minnesota. She was protecting the Mississippi River from the onslaught of the Canadian corporation Enbridge, and its Line 3 pipeline for dirty crude oil from Canada. The gruesome arrest is documented on video.
screenshot_2021-07-31_at_5.09.38_pm.png
By Brenda Norrell
Censored News

A grandmother was brutally arrested by Clearwater Sheriff Deputy Alexander 'Zander' Yocum, at Firelight Treaty Camp, at an Enbridge Line 3 pump station in northern Minnesota on July 29, 2021.

Deputy Yocum first applied pressure to the grandmother's temple, then attempted to break her hand, as documented on the video below.

"What if I was your grandmother, what if I was your mother," the grandmother cried out.

"You're hurting me!"

"You are committing environmental genocide. This is an environmental emergency," she called out.

"He's breaking my hand!"

"He's trying to break my hand!"

"I have severe arthritis," the grandmother cried out in pain.

The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Alexander 'Zander' Yocum is originally from LaCrosse, Wisconsin, and became a deputy on Jan. 22, 2020, according to the Sheriff's post on Facebook. Call the Clearwater Sheriff's Office to complain about this brutal arrest at: 218.694.6226. Fax: 218.694.6964

Sheriffs' deputies from throughout the state of Minnesota have swarmed Enbridge's pipeline construction sites where Native American Water Protectors are defending the Mississippi River and local rivers, which are home to wild rice, fish and endangered species.

Law enforcement is protecting the Canadian corporation Enbridge and construction of its Line 3 pipeline for dirty crude oil from Canada.

Fire Light Camp was founded on June 7th by the Anishinaabe exercising their treaty rights where the Line 3 pipeline will cross the Mississippi River in rural northern Minnesota This location is less than ten miles from the Mississippi headwaters.

Watch the video below of the grandmother's gruesome arrest by Clearwaater Sheriff Deputy Yocum:

On YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8IE224Lgrk

07/29/2021 Firelight Treaty Camp. Two were arrested and 4 citations were issued when water protectors blocked a pump station at the headwaters of the Mississippi. In a time of historic drought Enbridge corporation is stealing 5 billion gallons of water from dangerously low water sources in 1855 Treaty territory. Grandma was violently arrested after refusing to let go of the pump station lock, denying an Enbridge employee access to the pump.
